Drew Carey’s Net Worth: How Much He is Earning Right Now! All Info Here!

Drew Carey has a net worth of $165 million.

Drew Carey’s Earnings

12.5 million dollars

Drew Carey Salary and Net Worth: Drew Carey is a $165 million net worth American actor, comedian, and television host. He is most known for his appearances on “The Drew Carey Show” and as the host of “The Price is Right.” He was one of the world’s highest-paid celebrities during his stint on The Drew Carey Show, receiving the inflation-adjusted equivalent of $1 million every episode.

Improv and Acting Career:

The Price Is Correct Drew gets $12.5 million per year as the host of “Price.” That puts him among the top 20 highest-paid TV hosts in the world.

Early Life and Career Beginnings:

Drew Allison Carey was born on May 23, 1958, in Cleveland, Ohio, and was reared as the youngest of three children. When he was eight years old, his father died after a heart attack. In 1975, he graduated from James Ford Rhodes High School, where he was a member of the marching band. He continued his schooling at Kent State University, where he was dismissed twice for poor academic performance before dropping out after three years and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps Reserve. He served as a Marine for six years as a field radio operator in Ohio.

He began his comedic career in 1985 when his friend David Lawrence suggested he borrow books on how to write jokes from the library. After winning an open mic contest, he was named Master of Ceremonies at the Cleveland Comedy Club in 1986. His next few years were spent performing at comedy clubs in Cleveland and Los Angeles.

Improv and Acting Career:

Carey’s improv and acting career began when he debuted on the 1988 show “Star Search,” followed by performances on shows such as “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” and “Late Night with David Letterman.” “Drew Carey: Human Cartoon,” his debut stand-up comedy special, broadcast on Showtime in 1994 and earned him a CableACE Award for Best Writing. His popularity in stand-up comedy led to supporting roles in television shows and films such as “Coneheads” (1993) and “The Good Life” (1994).

Carey and writer Bruce Helford collaborated on the premise for “The Drew Carey Show,” a sitcom centered on a fictionalized version of Carey. In September 1995, it debuted on ABC. It received great ratings for the first few seasons before being terminated owing to diminishing ratings and rising production costs (about $3 million per episode). It aired 233 episodes during the course of its nine-year run.

While still appearing in “The Drew Carey Show,” he began working on other projects, including the improv comedy show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” in 1998. On the show, he acted as both a host and a participant, announcing the improv guests, directing the games, and usually participating in the final game of each episode. The show aired for 220 episodes until being terminated in 2006. He also co-produced and acted in “Drew Carey’s Green Screen Show,” a spin-off of “Whose Line?,” which was picked up by Comedy Central after the WB dropped it. He built on the popularity of “Whose Line?” by presenting the primetime improv show “Drew Carey’s Improv-A-Ganza,” which was shot at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was based on the premise of “Whose Line?” and included many of the original show’s actors performing improv based on audience suggestions.

Hosting Career:

Carey began hosting game shows in 2007, with his first employment being the CBS game show pilot “Power of 10.” (August 2007-January 2008). After taping the pilot episode of “Power of 10,” he was approached by CBS about replacing Bob Barker as host of “The Price Is Right.” In August 2007, he taped his first “The Price” episode, which aired in October 2007. Carey honored his ten-year anniversary as host of the show in 2017, becoming only the second host, after Bob Barker, to do so.

Business ventures and other endeavors:

Carey started appearing in ads in the late 1990s. In November 1998, his two-year contract with A&W Food Services of Canada was terminated after an episode of “The Drew Carey Show” featured McDonald’s, and Carey sued the company for compensation. Carey appeared in the attraction “Sounds Dangerous!” at Disney’s Hollywood Studios (part of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida) in 1999. In addition, in 1997, he released his memoirs “Dirty Jokes and Beer: Stories of the Unrefined.”

Earnings and Personal Life Details:

He was previously engaged to Nicole Jaracz from 2007 to 2012 and announced his engagement to sex therapist Amie Harwick in January 2018, yet the couple called it quits in November of that year.

His high net worth is the product of his many years in the comedy industry. Carey is well-known for his activism on behalf of public libraries, in addition to his success in television comedy, and game shows. He frequently contributes both time and money to keep the libraries open and operational. Carey, despite his interest in libraries, is also an active member of the Libertarian Party, which has advocated for smaller government and reduced taxation. However, in the eyes of the majority of viewers, he remains lovable old Drew, with his trademark spectacles and slightly nervous onscreen persona.

Drew Carey Earnings and Salary:

At his peak, Drew Carey was one of the world’s highest-paid entertainers. In 1998, he earned $45 million from his many ventures. After adjusting for inflation, that equates to roughly $70 million today. He got $750,000 every episode of “The Drew Carey Show” from 2001 and 2004. That equates to nearly $1 million each episode today. At that pace, he filmed 79 episodes, which comes out to $59,250,000 (before inflation) for the last three seasons. He is paid $12.5 million per year to anchor “The Price is Right.” That puts him among the top 20 highest-paid TV hosts in the world.