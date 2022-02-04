Brian Wilson Net Worth 2022: How Much Money Does Brian Wilson Make?

Brian Wilson has a net worth of $100 million.

Brian Wilson’s net worth: Brian Wilson is a musician from the United States who has a net worth of $100 million. Brian Wilson is well known as the lead singer and major songwriter for The Beach Boys. He was also the band’s manager and producer. He left the group due to drug misuse and mental health concerns, although he eventually launched a solo career and won a Grammy in 2005. Wilson is regarded as one of the most inventive composers of all time, having penned more than two dozen of the band’s Top 40 hits. His writing and composition approach has had a huge influence on music genres such as indie, pop, and punk rock, among others.

Childhood:

Wilson was born in Inglewood, California on June 20, 1942, to mother Audree Neva and father Murry Wilson. He is the eldest of three sons, the others being siblings Dennis and Carl, and he is of mixed Western European descent. His parents discovered and promoted his musical ability from a young age, noting he could remember song melodies as young as one. He joined the local church choir when he was seven years old and continued to perform for other gatherings after starting school. He also began singing with the two brothers, teaching them harmony parts and developing an interest in imitating harmonic sounds on the keyboard.

Wilson began singing publicly in high school, joining forces with cousin Mike Love, and pursuing his love in music more professionally by studying music and psychology at El Camino College in Los Angeles in 1960. The following year, he wrote his debut song, “Surfer Girl,” which went on to become a top-ten hit in 1963.

Musical Profession:

The Pendletones, the group that would later be known as the Beach Boys, performed together for the first time in 1961. Wilson, his brothers Carl and Dennis, cousin Mike Love, and college friend Al Jardine made comprised the group of five men.

Wilson and Love wrote “Surfin,” their first local success. Candix Records promptly changed the band’s name to the Beach Boys after hearing the song. However, the group’s tenure with Candix Records was brief, as Wilson’s father, acting as band manager, terminated the contract and assisted the band in landing a deal with Capitol Records. The songs “409” and “Surfin Safari,” both of which were national blockbusters, were released by the label.

Related:

Wilson and the Beach Boys began recording new music under the Capitol Records label in 1963, and their first top-ten success, “Surfin’ U.S.A.,” was a top-ten hit. Wilson was highly involved in the recording process, negotiating to take responsibility of production for their first LP and deciding to use double tracking for all of the band’s vocals, which resulted in the Beach Boys’ signature deep sound.

Wilson proceeded to make albums such as Surfer Girl, published in 1963, and Little Deuce Coupe, released only a few months later. Wilson also began working as a producer with other acts, including Jan and Dean, the Castells, and The Honeys. He considered himself much more suited to the role of producer, both for other artists and for the Beach Boys, and resigned from the Beach Boys’ touring schedule in 1964 after having a panic attack on a plane. During live performances, Glen Campbell and, later, Bruce Johnston filled in for Wilson.

Wilson began experimenting with cannabis and psychedelic drugs in 1965, which had a significant impact on his music. Wilson continued to push himself with his discovery of new musical forms and sounds, probably most notably with the Beach Boys’ album Pet Sounds, which has received widespread critical praise since its release and is generally regarded as a Brian Wilson solo album. Soon after, another of Wilson’s Beach Boys songs, Good Vibrations, was released and went on to become the band’s third number one hit in the United States.

Wilson’s economic success was hampered by band disagreement and some of Wilson’s personal issues with his next album, Smile. Wilson’s interest in the Beach Boys began to wane, and the project was eventually shelved. While he remained a member of the band for the next few years, his drug use and increasing oddities earned him a bad reputation, and record labels grew leery of working with him.

Wilson grew even more reclusive after his father’s death in 1973, and his voice began to deteriorate fast as a result of his frequent cigarette and cocaine usage. This period of seclusion lasted until his family and wife solicited the assistance of therapist Eugene Landy, who assisted Wilson in becoming more stable, despite the fact that Landy’s tactics were radical and his treatment was costly. He later re-joined the Beach Boys and began releasing solo material, much of which has been hailed with critical acclaim.

Personal Details:

From 1964 through 1979, Brian Wilson was married to Marilyn Rovell. Carnie and Wendy were their two daughters. Wilson began dating Melinda Kae Ledbetter in 1986 after divorcing Rovell in 1979. They dated for three years before breaking up, only to rekindle their romance and married in 1995. They have five children adopted.

Health Issues:

Wilson’s mental health issues, as well as his complicated connection with therapist Eugene Landy, have received a lot of attention. Wilson was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder and manic depression, for which he was given a high dosage of psychotropic medication by Landy. Wilson developed tardive dyskinesia, a neurological disorder that causes repetitive and uncontrollable movements, as a result of his continued use of these medicines. Wilson has also been known to have hallucinations since beginning to utilize psychedelic drugs in the 1960s.

Musical Achievements and Awards:

Regardless of his personal issues, Wilson is best renowned for his musical genius. Wilson, a nine-time Grammy Award contender, and the two-time winner is also placed eleventh on Rolling Stone’s list of the Greatest Songwriters of All Time. NME has also named him the eighth-best producer of all time. He was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Beach Boys, and Paul McCartney inducted him into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2000.

Property investment:

Brian paid an undisclosed sum for a huge Beverly Hills property in 1999. He put the mansion for sale in 2007 for slightly under $9 million. Brian and his wife spent $2.1 million on a home on Lake Arrowhead in 2012. They listed the residence for $3.3 million in 2016.