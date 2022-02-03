Who Is Savannah Chrisley Dating? Her Dating History! Latest Update 2022!

We may not have requested a Chrisley Knows Best spinoff, but the USA is providing one in the shape of Growing Up Chrisley. Todd Chrisley, the patriarch, appears to be a better “dad-ager” than we anticipated.

Chase and Savannah Chrisley are followed in the new series as they relocate to Los Angeles in order to fully profit from their reality TV stardom. Of course, Chase aspires to be an actor, but it’s Savannah who piques our attention the most.

The former pageant queen aspires to make it big in the beauty industry, according to the show’s official website, and she’s off to a fantastic start with over 1.7 million Instagram followers. What viewers appear to be most interested in is the 21-year-turbulent old’s dating life.

Here’s everything we know about Savannah’s romantic life as of Growing Up Chrisley.

Savannah Chrisley is dating who?

The makeup aficionado was most recently dating professional hockey player Nic Kerdiles. The 25-year-old, who skates for the Manitoba Moose while under contract with the Winnipeg Jets, is also a real estate agent in Tennessee, according to Instagram.

Savannah previously admitted to slipping into Nic’s DMs. “I was going through Instagram one day and then went over to the activity page and a girl I follow liked one of his images and I was like ‘ohhhh dangggg….that?'” who’s the Georgia native explained to admirers.

“I then took my shot and texted him a message. Thankfully, he responded, and the rest, as they say, is history! The conclusion.”

Savannah’s brave approach originally paid off: she and Nic got engaged!

Nic proposed to Savannah on Christmas Eve 2018 in front of family and friends at her Nashville home – and Savannah was taken aback, to say the least.

“And it was just so cute, and everyone was sobbing,” she told People. “It was a really great moment. It was made even better by the presence of both of our families.”

Savannah and Nic made it obvious at the moment that they weren’t about to rush to the altar. “Just because you’re engaged doesn’t mean you have to marry right now,” Savannah explained. “As a result, we’re basically taking our time. We know we want to spend the rest of our lives together.”

Unfortunately, that is not how things turned out.

Savannah and Nic called it quits in September of 2020.

Savannah announced on Instagram on September 14, 2020, that she and Nic had called it quits. “You’ve all been wondering…so here it is: Oh, how I wish this smile and contagious laugh were on my face right now…but they aren’t. Nic and I have chosen to part ways “Savannah stated in the image’s description (which has since been deleted).

“There is no animosity between the two of us…which, to be honest, makes parting goodbye much more difficult. We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another, but it is time for each of us to move forward on our own “She went on.