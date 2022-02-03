Tacoma FD Season 4: Possible Release Date Leaks & Latest Updates 2022!

Tacoma FD’ is the latest in a long line of successful American television comedies focused on workplace comedy. These shows, whether ‘The Office’ or ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ strike a different chord with the viewers. ‘Tacoma FD’ is a narrative about firefighters set in a firehouse in Tacoma, Washington. The series debuted on truTV in 2019, and after three successful seasons, it has been renewed for a fourth.

With “Tacoma FD” wrapped up its third season on December 9, 2021, it’s not too soon to start thinking about Season 4. Fortunately, TruTV has not kept “Tacoma FD” fans waiting. Here’s everything we know about Season 4 of “Tacoma FD.”

When will Tacoma FD Season 4 be released?

TruTV has yet to confirm a release date for the fourth season of “Tacoma FD.” That’s understandable given that Season 3 hasn’t even concluded – the Season 3 finale will air on December 9, 2021.

However, there is some good news: we now know that Season 4 will take place. According to Deadline, TruTV has renewed “Tacoma FD” for Season 4 on November 3, 2021. We can make an educated guess as to when Season 4 will launch based on the production calendar for past seasons.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, TruTV has renewed “Tacoma FD” for Season 3 in August 2020. The following year, on September 16, the season premiered. Because it takes around a year between the renewal announcement and the following season premiere of “Tacoma FD,” Season 4 is expected to premiere in late 2022, probably in December. As additional information becomes available, we will update this post.

Who is in the Tacoma FD Season 4 cast?

Barring any unexpected character additions, “Tacoma FD” will most likely return with the same core ensemble that has made the program successful thus far. Kevin Heffernan plays Chief Terry McConky, Steve Lemme plays Captain Eddie Penisi, Marcus Henderson plays paramedic Granfield “Granny” Smith, Eugene Cordero plays firefighter Andy Myawani, Gabriel Hogan plays firefighter Ike Crystal, Hassie Harrison plays McConky’s daughter Lucy McConky, and Suzy Nakamura plays Tacoma city councilwoman and frequent firehouse nemesis Linda Price.

It’s also possible that the fourth season of “Tacoma FD” will have some noteworthy guest stars from previous comedies. Martin Starr (“Party Down”), David Koechner (“Anchorman”), Bobby Moynihan (“Saturday Night Live”), Whitney Cummings (“Whitney”), and Will Sasso (“Mad TV”) have all been on the show in the past (via IMDB). It remains to be seen, though, who will make an appearance this season.

What happens in Tacoma FD Season 4?

“Tacoma FD” is an episodic sitcom, therefore most episodes don’t have ongoing storylines from week to week – with a few exceptions, such as Season 3’s two-part firefighters’ ball episode. Instead, the majority of the episodes are standalone stories about the antics of Firehouse 24. During Season 3, episodes ranged from Chief McConkey’s search for a new office chair to a firehouse-wide pickleball competition.

One thing is certain: Season 4 will feel very different from Season 3. The third season was shot under quarantine conditions, forcing the show’s makers to write the majority of the episodes to take place solely within the firehouse.

“We were able to really get into a lot of the characters and the fun they can have in the station,” Heffernan explained to UPI. “It was out of necessity, but it worked out beautifully for us.”

With the United States possibly reverting to something approximating pre-pandemic normalcy, “Tacoma FD” may be able to leave the firehouse a little more frequently in Season 4 and travel out into the world.

Trailer of “Tacoma FD” Season 3: