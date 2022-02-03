Burden of Truth Season 5 Release Date: Is This Series is Dropped By CBC!

The burden of Truth is a Canadian legal drama television series that debuted on January 10, 2018, on CBC. Kristin Kreuk plays the lead role. ‘Burden of Truth’ is a Brad Simpson-created Canadian television series that follows corporate attorney Joanna Hanley as she returns to her hometown to take on a tough case.
It involves a huge pharmaceutical company and a group of girls who are suffering from an unexplainable illness, and as she digs deeper, surprising facts emerge. On January 10, 2018, the CBC broadcasted the first episode of the legal drama. On July 25, 2018, the show debuted on The CW in the United States.
Release Date for Season 5 of Burden of Truth
There is some bad news for the series. To begin, it is not The CW’s responsibility to renew the show. The legal drama is a Canadian production, and the decision is made by CBC. Season 4 has already aired in Canada, and we know what the show’s future holds. Regrettably, the series has come to an end.
Related:
- Toy Boy Season 2 Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled? Check Here!
- The Midnight Gospel season 2 Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled?
- Madden 23 CONFIRMED Release Date, System Requirements & Rumors!
Season 5 Cast of Burden of Truth
There has been no formal confirmation of the fifth season of Burden of Truth. Although there has been no official announcement of the cast, here is a likely list of the Burden of Truth Season 5 cast.
- Sera-Lys McArthur as Kodie Chartrand
- Montana Lehmann as Allie Nash
- Rebecca Gibson as Wendy Ross
- Benjamin Ayres as Alan Christie
- Cassandra Potenza as Georgia Lewis
- Alex Carter as David Hanley
- Jessica Matten as Gerrilyn Spence
- Andrew Chown as Shane Crawford
- Jerni Stewart as Lisa Mitchell
- Raymond Ablack as Sunil Doshi
- Peter Mooney as Billy Crawford
- Kristin Kreuk as Joanna Chang
- Meegwun Fairbrother as Owen Beckbie
- Star Slade as Luna Spence
- Nicola Correia-Damude as Diane Evans
- Anwen O’Driscoll as Taylor Matheson
- Paul Braunstein as Sam Mercer
- Sara Thompson as Molly Ross
- Varun Saranga as Noah Achari
- David Lawrence Brown as Ben Matheson
- Michelle Nolden as Teddie Lavery
- Dayle McLeod as Katherine “Kat” Carmichael
The plot of Season 5 of Burden of Truth
There has been no official statement on the fifth season of Burden of Truth. Because the show has been canceled, there is presently no information about the plot of season 5.
Where can I find Burden Of Truth Season 5?
The past seasons of Burden of Truth debuted on The CW. If there be a fifth season of Burden of Truth, it will also premiere on The CW. The series is also available on Hulu.
Season 5 Trailer for Burden of Truth
As the show’s fifth season has been canceled, enjoy this trailer.