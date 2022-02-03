Burden of Truth Season 5 Release Date: Is This Series is Dropped By CBC!

The burden of Truth is a Canadian legal drama television series that debuted on January 10, 2018, on CBC. Kristin Kreuk plays the lead role. ‘Burden of Truth’ is a Brad Simpson-created Canadian television series that follows corporate attorney Joanna Hanley as she returns to her hometown to take on a tough case.

It involves a huge pharmaceutical company and a group of girls who are suffering from an unexplainable illness, and as she digs deeper, surprising facts emerge. On January 10, 2018, the CBC broadcasted the first episode of the legal drama. On July 25, 2018, the show debuted on The CW in the United States.

Release Date for Season 5 of Burden of Truth

There is some bad news for the series. To begin, it is not The CW’s responsibility to renew the show. The legal drama is a Canadian production, and the decision is made by CBC. Season 4 has already aired in Canada, and we know what the show’s future holds. Regrettably, the series has come to an end.

Season 5 Cast of Burden of Truth

There has been no formal confirmation of the fifth season of Burden of Truth. Although there has been no official announcement of the cast, here is a likely list of the Burden of Truth Season 5 cast.

Sera-Lys McArthur as Kodie Chartrand

Montana Lehmann as Allie Nash

Rebecca Gibson as Wendy Ross

Benjamin Ayres as Alan Christie

Cassandra Potenza as Georgia Lewis

Alex Carter as David Hanley

Jessica Matten as Gerrilyn Spence

Andrew Chown as Shane Crawford

Jerni Stewart as Lisa Mitchell

Raymond Ablack as Sunil Doshi

Peter Mooney as Billy Crawford

Kristin Kreuk as Joanna Chang

Meegwun Fairbrother as Owen Beckbie

Star Slade as Luna Spence

Nicola Correia-Damude as Diane Evans

Anwen O’Driscoll as Taylor Matheson

Paul Braunstein as Sam Mercer

Sara Thompson as Molly Ross

Varun Saranga as Noah Achari

David Lawrence Brown as Ben Matheson

Michelle Nolden as Teddie Lavery

Dayle McLeod as Katherine “Kat” Carmichael

The plot of Season 5 of Burden of Truth

There has been no official statement on the fifth season of Burden of Truth. Because the show has been canceled, there is presently no information about the plot of season 5.

Where can I find Burden Of Truth Season 5?

The past seasons of Burden of Truth debuted on The CW. If there be a fifth season of Burden of Truth, it will also premiere on The CW. The series is also available on Hulu.

Season 5 Trailer for Burden of Truth

As the show’s fifth season has been canceled, enjoy this trailer.