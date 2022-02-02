Who Is Bre Tiesi Dating? Complete Relationship Timeline of Social Media Star!

Do you want to know who Bre Tiesi is dating?

Bre Tiesi, is a popular social media personality, with over 500,000 Instagram followers. She also maintains a website where she broadcasts training videos and shares some of her favourite vegan recipes. She has worked with well-known companies such as Ciroc, Revolve, and Ethika. Bre has also appeared in a couple of episodes of the popular show Wild’ N Out. The media celebrity enjoys travelling and has travelled all over the world.

Bre rose to prominence after her marriage to NFL star Johnny Manziel ended in divorce, which was followed by a dramatic post-split drama. Tiesi’s friends even organised her a divorce party in order to wish her ex-husband the best. However, the social media influencer became embroiled in a minor squabble, and there was a brief blame game as well. The social media celebrity and fitness blogger is about to become a mother, and she just hosted a gender reveal party with the child’s father, Nick Cannon. Let’s take a look at all the nuances and lesser-known facts about Bre Tiesi’s dating life.

Bre Tiesi Is Dating Who?

Bre Tiesi is expecting her first kid with Nick Cannon, but she was previously married to NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. They began dating in 2016, and got engaged the following year! The couple married in 2018. However, their wedded joy was short-lived, as they filed for divorce in 2019.

Bre later implied that Johnny did not keep his wedding vows. She also mentioned how he was still in other women’s DMs and how she had stopped accepting his apologies. Bre also mentioned that she had made the decision not to suffer any longer. Despite their continuous conflict, the pair previously divorced amicably. Tiesi was even complimented by the former NFL quarterback for assisting him during a difficult time in his life. Bre has also affirmed that the two are OK and have no beef. However, following her split, the social media sensation made a few strange postings on social media.

Gender Reveal Party Hosted by Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon!

Congratulations to Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon, who are about to welcome their first child into the world. The prominent television show presenter and Bre planned an intimate gender reveal celebration with only a few close friends and family present to share their joy. Bre was shining as the party venue was filled with pink and blue balloons in honour of their would-be mother. Take a look at the entertaining video clip.

Bre, who was dressed in a white bodycon dress for the occasion, was all smiles, as was would-be father Nick Cannon. The two appeared to have colour coordinated for the occasion, as they were dressed in all white. Nick Cannon was similarly dressed casually in a white hoodie, jeans, and sneakers. Fans noticed fluttering blue confetti in the photos that have been circulated, implying that Bre is expecting a boy. Bre also took to social media to write a poignant statement about how excited she and Nick are to meet the baby.

Nick Cannon Discusses Tiesi’s Pregnancy

Nick Cannon discusses Tiesi’s pregnancy on his talk programme, saying that he was aware of the pregnancy for quite some time, even before Zen died last month. While discussing the heartbreaking news of Zen’s death, the host stated that he wanted to respect Alyssa’s grief process and that Bre was respectful of the entire situation.

Not only that, but she also delayed making announcements and discussing the pregnancy on social media. He went on to say that Bre is a private person who keeps her personal life out of the spotlight. While these events occurred so abruptly that Cannon said he was in a bind and didn’t know what to do.