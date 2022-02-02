ASAP Rocky Net Worth: HIs Income, Salary, Career, Bio in 2022!

ASAP Rocky has a net worth of $10 million.

A$AP A$AP Rocky’s net worth: Rocky is a successful American rapper with a net worth of $10 million. He is a part of the hip hop collective A$AP Mob, where he got his moniker. A$AP Mob, in addition to his accomplishments in hip hop music and fashion, Rocky is also a well-known record producer, working under the alias Lord Flacko.

Early Life:

Rakim Mayers, A$AP Rocky’s birth name, was born on October 3, 1988, in Harlem. Mayers grew interested in rap music while in elementary school, and by third grade, he had written his first rap songs. Mayers was 12 years old when his father was imprisoned for drug dealing, his older brother was killed, and the rest of his family was relocated to a shelter. A$AP Rocky peddled cannabis and crack while roaming around homeless shelters with his mother and sister, and he continued to write rap songs. He was imprisoned for two weeks for drug selling and shared a cell with Cassanova, another future rapper.

Career:

A$AP Mob’s Career In 2007, Rocky became a member of the A$AP Mob Crew (a Harlem-based collective of rappers, producers, and other skilled people engaged in the music scene). In early 2011, one of his tunes, “Peso,” made its way onto the internet, and then onto Hot 97, one of the tri-state area’s most prominent radio stations. A second song, “Purple Swag,” was released soon after, and the accompanying music videos were instant hits. He signed a $3 million dollar record deal with Sony, RCA Records, and Polo Grounds Music and began touring almost immediately – $1.7 million of which was earmarked for his solo work and $1.3 million to fund his company ASAP Worldwide, which he co-founded with A&R and executive producer Steven Rodriguez (known as ASAP Yams).

In July 2012, Rocky played at the Pitchfork Music Festival. Later that month, he was supposed to make his television debut on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, but he was detained the night before for allegedly participating in a scuffle. His appearance was postponed for August 21, when he appeared on the late show to play “Goldie.”

Rocky released his debut album “Long. Live. A$AP” in 2013, which earned positive reviews from critics and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. He supported the record with a national tour that included 40 dates. On March 16, 2015, Long. Live. A$AP. was certified gold. Aside from his music breakthrough, he later in 2013 launched his ASAP apparel line and collaborated with high-profile fashion designers and close friend Raf Simons.

Rocky’s second studio album, “A.L.L.A,” was leaked online on May 25, 2015, one week before its scheduled release, following the release of two smash songs in 2014. His second album earned generally positive critical acclaim and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, earning him his second consecutive number-one album. However. A.L.L.A’s sales plummeted fast, and it became the lowest-selling album of his career.

Rocky worked with Gucci Mane and 21 Savage on the song “Cocky” in 2018 to promote the film, Uncle Drew. On March 27, 2018, he released his first single, “Bad Company,” and on April 5, he released his second single, “A$AP Forever.” Testing, his debut album, was released on May 25, 2018, and debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard charts. A$AP Rocky has worked with a variety of musicians throughout the years, including Tyler, the Creator, Drake, Kid Cudi, Frank Ocean, and Lana Del Ray.

A$AP Rocky has appeared in the movie Dope, Zoolander 2, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, and All Rise, in addition to a successful musical career.

Personal Life:

Rocky dated rapper Iggy Azalea from 2011 to 2012. From 2013 to 2014, he was engaged to model Chanel Iman. He has declared himself to be a vegan.

Legal Issues:

In July 2012, Rocky was sued for allegedly assaulting a man after spotting A$AP Mob using drugs in a clothes store in New York City. After images of the incident appeared, he was arrested for assault and later worked out a plea deal.

A$AP Mob was charged with a misdemeanor and assault on August 31, 2014, after reportedly slapping a lady at a music festival. The case was dropped when a witness failed to appear in court; nonetheless, the woman later filed a lawsuit in July 2014. In April 2015, it was settled privately.

A$AP Rocky was arrested in July 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden, for aggravated assault after a street brawl with Mustafa Jafari. During the event, Jafari was allegedly beaten and kicked. Rocky posted two videos to Instagram of the incident, one of which shows him and his crew telling two young men, including Jafari, to stop following them. The second video shows Jafari’s headphones breaking during a fight, with Jafari beating A$bodyguard AP’s with them. Surveillance video shows the bodyguard assaulting Jafari. Jafari was rushed to the hospital by ambulance, and A$AP and his bodyguard were arrested because there was a possibility that he might run or tamper with evidence. They were held at Kronoberg Remand Prison until the trial began on July 30, putting Rocky’s tour on hold. Following his detention, he was visited by the US Embassy, his family sought Al Sharpton for assistance in getting him released, and many other activists, politicians, and fellow musicians petitioned for his release to no avail.

A$AP Rocky pled not guilty to the charge of assault. The trial concluded on August 2, and he was freed from detention to await the verdict on August 14. He flew returned to the United States on his own aircraft from Sweden, knowing that if the ultimate sentence was longer than the time already served, he would be sent back to Sweden to complete the remainder of his sentence. He was found guilty of assault, given a one-month suspended prison term (which he had previously served), and ordered to pay $1,270 in damages to the victim.