A$AP Rocky Dating History & Timeline: Who Has The Rapper Dated?

A$AP RAPPER Rocky had kept fans guessing about who he was dating until he broke his silence during an interview with GQ magazine.

Rakim Athelaston Mayers, better known as A$AP Rocky, has dated some of Hollywood’s most famous people and is currently expecting a kid with Rihanna.

A$AP Rocky has dated who?

Iggy Azalea’s

A$AP Rocky’s first famous association was with fellow rapper Iggy Azalea.

Between June 2011 and June 2012, the Australian celebrity dated Rocky for roughly a year.

Rita Ora

A$AP Rocky Rita Ora In 2012, Rocky was said to be a dating singer.

Iman Chanel

From 2012 to 2014, Rocky dated supermodel and former Victoria’s Secret Angel Chanel Iman for over two years.

Tahiry Jose

Tahiry Jose Love & Hip Hop: New York star Tahiry Jose dated A$AP Rocky from 2014 until 2017.

Sophie Brussaux

In February 2017, A$AP Rocky allegedly dated French adult film star Sophie Brussaux aka Rosee Divine.

Did A$AP Rocky have relationships with both Kendall and Kylie Jenner?

In November 2015, there were reports that the famous rapper was seeing beauty entrepreneur Kylie Jenner, but the romance was never officially verified.

Rocky, on the other hand, was dating her sister, Kendall Jenner, by July 2016.

The pair lasted a little over a year before calling it quits.

Who is A$AP Rocky now dating?

Rumors about A$AP RockyRocky and Rihanna first surfaced in 2013, and then reappeared seven years later, after her divorce from long-term lover Hassan Jameel in January 2020.

A source informed E! that the couple was only pals at the moment, but by November 2020, another source told Page Six that the two were supposedly dating after Rihanna featured Rocky in her Fenty Skin campaign.

However, it wasn’t until a May 2021 interview with GQ Magazine that A$AP Rocky revealed his feelings for Rihanna, referring to her as “the love of my life” and “my lady.”

On January 31, 2022, the couple announced their pregnancy by releasing photographs from a recent photoshoot.