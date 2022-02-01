Jurassic World 3 Release Date: Cancellation & Renewal Status of This Dinosaur Movie!

When Jurassic World 3 hits theatres in June 2022, it is projected to be one of the year’s biggest blockbusters (barring an unexpected delay, of course).

The threequel officially titled Jurassic World: Dominion has been completed and will be released in June 2022. Universal has already published a prologue as a teaser for the main event, so all we have to do now is wait for the first complete trailer.

We’ve already seen some new images from the film, including Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire in peril, Chris Pratt’s Owen being pursued by a terrifying new raptor, and DeWanda Wise’s mysterious character making her debut.

There’s a lot to get excited about in Jurassic World: Dominion, so without further ado, here’s all you need to know.

Jurassic World 3 will be released on the following dates: When will Jurassic World Dominion be released in theatres?

Jurassic World: Dominion will be released in theatres on June 10, 2022, following a year-long delay from its planned June 2021 release date.

As previously stated, writer/director Colin Trevorrow has announced that the threequel is finished ahead of its theatrical debut, so we can only cross our fingers and pray for another delay.

Filming began in February 2020 and was halted in March, but the picture was the first blockbuster to resume production in the UK in July, and it was completed in November 2020.

Who’s back in Jurassic World Dominion in Jurassic World 3?

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will reprise their roles as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, respectively.

After the dinosaurs fled into the real world at the end of Fallen Kingdom, Trevorrow has confirmed that when we see Owen again in the third film, he will still be trying to save them.

“The parasaurs are in danger of being hunted down. He’s working to protect dinosaurs because there are a lot of dodgy people out there who want to get their hands on them “He elaborated.

In terms of Claire, Trevorrow is keeping mum about where we find her at the start of Dominion, but she does say she’s “questioning her techniques, and whether she can stay safe.”

Of course, Pratt and Howard aren’t the only actors returning for the third installment, and we’ll get to the real big names in a moment.

First and foremost, Isabella Sermon will reprise her role as Maisie Lockwood, the genetically engineered offspring of John Hammond’s old partner Sir Benjamin Lockwood.

It’s also been confirmed that Justice Smith and Daniella Pineda will reprise their roles as Franklin Webb and Zia Rodriguez, respectively, as well as Lupin’s Omar Sy as velociraptor trainer Barry Sembene.

We expected Jake Johnson to reprise his role as Lowery despite missing out on the sequel, but that is no longer the case. In August 2021, the actor said that scheduling problems stopped him from resuming the role.

BD Wong will also be reprising his role as the morally questionable geneticist Dr. Henry Wu, so perhaps he’ll have his comeuppance. However, he will not be the only Jurassic Park star returning for the trilogy’s conclusion.

Despite the fact that Jeff Goldblum returned to the franchise as Dr Ian Malcolm, he only appeared in a few scenes in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. But don’t worry, original fans: Goldblum will return alongside Sam Neill and Laura Dern.

Trevorrow has also stated that the original trio will get “as much screen time in the picture as Bryce and Chris,” adding, “They’re not together the entire time, but we’re following each of their tales equally.”

Pratt previously hinted that everyone would be back, but there’s still no word on Ariana Richards (Jurassic Park), Vince Vaughn, Julianne Moore (Lost World), William H Macy, Téa Leoni (Jurassic Park III), or Lauren Lapkus’s comeback (Jurassic World).

Andy Buckley, who played Claire’s brother-in-law Scott Mitchell in Jurassic World, has said he has no plans to return. That also means that we’re unlikely to see Judy Greer reprise her role as Claire’s sister Karen.

DeWanda Wise and Mamoudou Athie are newcomers to the franchise in the third film, but their roles are unknown.

We’ve had our first glimpse at Wise in the film, and it appears she’s on Owen’s side, as Trevorrow labeled a photo of the two as “heroes,” while Pratt teased that she’ll “make an entrance you will never forget.”

The plot of Jurassic World 3: In Jurassic World Dominion, what will happen?

Following the dramatic conclusion of Jurassic World: the Fallen Kingdom, which saw dinosaurs unleashed into the real world, the 2019 short film Battle at Big Rock teased the new world order that we’ll see in the third feature.

According to Trevorrow, the third film, Dominion, takes place three years after this short film, in 2022. “Everything in my thoughts has always been fairly current,” he explained.

“So Big Rock takes place a year or so after the Fallen Kingdom, which was released in 2019, and the T-Rex has just been out in the Sierra Nevada forest where they all escaped… She’s just been living there for a short period, and they’ve been attempting to apprehend her for quite some time.”

This video was downloaded from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in a different format, or more information, on their website.

We don’t know much about the threequel yet, but Trevorrow has indicated that, unlike the other films, it will take place outside of the United States.

“[The dinosaurs] have been multiplying, living among us, and warring with us,” he said. “Dominion is situated all over the world, in a variety of environments: wilderness, urban, desert, and snow.”

The threequel has been dubbed a “science thriller” by Trevorrow, and Howard has stated that it would “bring the entire tale together,” especially as it is the final film in the Jurassic World franchise.

As for the film’s villain, a returning iconic character – Campbell Scott, alias Lewis Dodgson, aka the dubious man in shades who delivered Dennis Nedry (Wayne Knight) that false can of shaving cream to keep dinosaur embryos – may fill the role.

Dodgson was an unsolved narrative issue in the first film, so we’re delighted he’ll be back. Let’s hope he carries his black market super-spy hijinks with him, perhaps with an empty Kinder Surprise packet to hide a dinosaur egg in.

In terms of the film’s villain, Trevorrow told EW that it will be the return of Lewis Dodgson.

“He is the main antagonist in both of [Michael Crichton’s] novels, and I think Campbell has done an excellent job with the character. I can hardly wait for everyone to see it “He made a joke.

Of course, new dinosaurs are on the way, including the fearsome Atrociraptor, which can be seen hunting Owen in a first-look image. “Whereas the Velociraptor is more of a stealth hunter, the Atrociraptors are more brutal,” Trevorrow observed.

“These things will simply attack you. And in this case, they’ve caught up on his scent and aren’t going to stop till he’s dead. They’re pretty ruthless. They’re rather nasty.”

With the return of Jurassic Park characters, Dominion will not only conclude the Jurassic World trilogy, but the entire saga, making it feel like “one long story.”

“By the end of the Jurassic Park trilogy, it may not have been as evident in what the whole tale of those three movies was because they were approached in a bit more episodic style,” Trevorrow noted.

“But that is not the case with this trilogy. It’s a really serialized story. What was crucial to me was that when you watch Dominion, you truly feel like you’re understanding how much of a story the previous set of movies was and how everything that happened in those movies actually affects what’s possible in this.”

What role will the original trio have in the plot? Trevorrow knew exactly what he didn’t want to do to them: turn them into “caricatures or parodies of themselves.”

He continued, saying: “Because they’re so well-known, it’s easy to slip into that trap. You begin by asking the most fundamental of questions: who are these people now? What do they think of the new world they’ve discovered, and how do they feel about being a part of it? Finally, it will be done in partnership with the performers. They are familiar with and adore these characters. We’ll accomplish it as a group.”

Goldblum has teased a “life or death” sequence in which they’ll be involved, while Trevorrow has hinted they’ll be featured in the climax in some fashion, and Neill has promised fans something major.

For two of the returning characters, there may even be romance in the air…

Is there any Jurassic World Dominion footage yet in the Jurassic World 3 trailer?

As previously said, there is new Jurassic World footage (kind of) to enjoy in the shape of a five-minute prologue.

It’s not quite a trailer for the new film because it’s now a standalone sequence, but it’ll suffice until we get a genuine trailer. We’d hope to see something in early 2022 once the film is finished, but nothing has been confirmed.

Jurassic World: Dominion hits theatres on June 10, 2022.