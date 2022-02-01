Four More Shots Please Season 3 Release Date: Possible Confirmation & Renewal Status in 2022!

Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger when Cast Bani walked out on her wedding. Since then, fans have been anxiously awaiting information on the release date of Season 3. Soon after its debut on Amazon in 2019, this show was among the top three most-watched. Following the success of season two, the show was officially renewed for a third season.

Anj (Kirti Kulhari), the show’s most beloved cast member, shared some insights about the impending season 3, and fans are overjoyed.

The show’s producer, Rangita Pritish Nandy, revealed that the show was in development, but the COVID-19 pandemic second wave changed every plan for season 3. This is the sole reason for the unexpected postponement of the season debut.

On the prominent social networking platform Instagram, the actress shared a photo with the other three key cast members, namely Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo.

Kirti Kulhari’s ‘Four More Shots Please’ Season 3: Revelation

While responding to fans, the actress disclosed that filming for Season 3 has not even begun. This is owing to the pandemic’s second wave’s lockdown. She went on to say that it will be difficult for season 3 to premiere this year. They are working hard to have it ready for release in May or June of 2022.

Season 3 Binge Watchers Get Four More Shots

Series watches have been a recent trend among binge-watchers, especially with the lockdown in place since 2020. They have not limited themselves to a single location or genre; instead, pursuing several routes throughout series has become a recent standard.

Season 3 Highlights: Four More Shots

Official Trailer: