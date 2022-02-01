Does ASAP Rocky Have Kids? Rapper Family Timeline Explained!

Asap Rocky has how many children? As of now, Asap Rocky does not have any children. The American rapper is now expecting a child with Rihanna, a popular singer, and fashion queen.

Asap Rocky and Rihanna were photographed on the streets of New York holding hands and Rihanna showing her gorgeous baby bump today, news of Rihanna’s pregnancy filled the media.

Over the weekend, the couple was sighted in New York City, where Rihanna flaunted her baby belly while wearing a long pink jacket. Her massive coat had been unbuttoned at the bottom, revealing her developing pregnant belly, which was embellished with a gold cross and dazzling gems.

Asap Rocky does not yet have a child, but he is expecting one soon because his girlfriend Rihanna is now pregnant for him.

The gender of the kid the two celebrities are expecting has yet to be revealed.

The announcement comes just days after the couple was seen in Harlem, nicknamed ASAP’s hometown, over the weekend, with RiRi flaunting her baby belly in the most spectacular of ways. Her bump came out between the unzipped bottom section of her long pink coat. Pregnancy chic! Her belly was encrusted with jewels! We already know this will be the most stylish infant in history.

Having children has always been a part of Rihanna’s life plan, whether or without a spouse. In the May 2020 British Vogue cover story interview, Rih was asked what she hoped for in the following ten years, and she said, “Ten years? I’ll be 42 years old! I’m going to be old. I’ll have three or four kids.” The writer then questioned Rihanna if she would have children if she couldn’t find the perfect guy. Ri’s reaction? “You betcha.”

“I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong….'” she added. They judge you as a mother if your children do not have a father in their lives. But happiness is the only thing that matters. That is the only healthy relationship that a parent and a child can have. Love is the only thing that can genuinely raise a child.”

But, obviously, Ri found the ideal spouse. She and Rocky, both 33, have been together for around two years, and a source recently told Entertainment Tonight that they are “inseparable” and that their relationship is “in a fantastic place.” “After a very hectic fall with work responsibilities, they took some time to relax and unwind and really reconnect with each other,” the person continued.

ASAP Rocky, whose full name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, didn’t hold back in calling Rihanna “the love of his life” in a May 2021 interview with GQ (does this officially make him the president of the Rihanna Navy???). “I think you know when you know,” he stated in the interview. “She’s the real deal.”

Rihanna and Rocky have yet to react to the pregnancy news.

Congratulations to the happy couple!