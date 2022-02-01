Blacklist Season 9: Will This Series is Going To Get Confirmation in 2022!

While several series have been axed from the airwaves in recent months, The Blacklist is not one of them.

The NBC crime-thriller is now in its ninth season in the United States, with the UK release on the way, so there’s plenty more peril in store for drama aficionados.

So, when can we expect to see it, and what precisely is going on? Everything you need to know is right here.

When will episodes of The Blacklist season 9 air?

Off-screen, there’s a lot of controversy happening on at The Blacklist right now, with US fans irritated by a timetable change.

When it debuted on October 21 as anticipated, fans were displeased when NBC changed it in the TV schedule after only five episodes.

The show subsequently returned on December 9 after a two-week vacation for only a week, then went on holiday break before returning on January 6.

There is currently no official release date for the UK as of January 2022, though it has traditionally been released early in the year. It’s unclear whether the adjustment in the US timetable will have any impact on this. The final episode will air on January 20.

We will notify you as soon as something is finalised.

Patience is an asset…

Who’s in the cast of The Blacklist Season 9?

The Blacklist’s leading protagonist is still James Spader, who plays criminal mastermind-turned-supergrass analyst Raymond ‘Red’ Reddington.

Donald Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff), Harold Cooper (Harry Lennix), Dembe Zuma (Hisham Tawfiq), Alina Park (Laura Sohn), and Aram Mojtabai are the other significant participants (Amir Arison).

However, there will be no more. Katarina Rostova (Laila Robins) after Red killed her.

“Liz not only begged Red not to kill her mother, but she insisted on it,” creator Jon Bokenkamp told The Wrap. “Liz was unequivocal. She drew a line in the sand, which Red walked right over.

“In Reddington’s defence, he thought he had no choice but to kill Katarina. Red understood what he had to do the instant Dom ‘told her everything.’ Liz, can you forgive him? I’m not sure. This is a watershed moment in our storey. It’s going to change everything.”

Megan Boone has quit the series, which is big news. In the season eight finale, her character, Liz, was shot by one of Neville Townsend’s henchmen during a fight with Red. Megan said goodbye to followers on Instagram, confirming that the moment will be her final.

“This experience has become a whole life within my own existence for me,” she stated. “As she set out to achieve, these eight years playing Liz Keen have helped me better define the world and myself.

“As her narrative concludes, I am grateful, above all, for the individuals, I shared this time with my fellow cast members present and past, our great staff who carried every single day for everyone involved, and those of you we delighted.”

That decision, according to Deadline, was “made early on” and was “mutual.” Several publications have indicated that Boone has left to focus on other projects since the announcement. Nothing has been announced as of yet, but we can’t wait to see what she gets up to next!

Another well-known figure has also departed. Jon Bokenkamp, the creator of The Blacklist, has gone on to greener pastures.

“I wanted to write you directly to let you know that I’ve taken the difficult decision to leave The Blacklist,” he announced on Twitter. “I love this show with all of my heart, and it’s been a fantastic journey,” she says, “but after eight years, I feel it’s time for me to go out of my comfort zone, try something new, and explore a few of the other characters and tales that have been crawling about in my head.”

While Bokenkamp has “mixed emotions” about leaving, he “genuinely believes(s) the series remains full of life, creatively powerful, and that bright day lies ahead.”

However, John Eisendrath, who co-created the show with Bokenkamp, remains involved.

While there have been a few departures, several new faces have also joined the fold!

Diany Rodriguez, widely known for Law & Order: SVU, has joined the cast as a recurring character named Weecha Xiu.

Weecha possesses “a formidable physical presence and a hardened mentality, and she is more than capable of defending herself against anyone who could endanger her or her allies.”

So, by the sounds of it, she’ll fit right in with The Blacklist’s nefarious dealings and drama!

In episode five, Corey Allen, well known for his role as Charlie Jackson in Starz’s Power, made his debut appearance on the show.

He plays Benjamin T Okara, who becomes entangled with Red as part of an investigation into a crime involving military technology.

What will happen in The Blacklist season 9?

With Liz’s death, there will be significant upheavals, as she had some massive relationships within the show’s dynamics – both with Red and with Ressler.

Season nine jumps ahead two years, catching up on the lives of the FBI Task Force as they all try to move on after losing one of their own.

The squad is revealed to have disbanded at the start of the season, with Red leaving in the aftermath of Liz’s death. Though it doesn’t take long for him to return to the fold.

After being injured and his companion being slain, Dembe, who is now an FBI agent, proved to be the catalyst. They return to work to discover Red after enlisting the assistance of the task team. But, even with Redback, their relationships are clearly more strained than ever, and two years without Liz has been a huge blow to everyone.

In a special episode concentrating on Ressler’s reaction to Liz’s death, episode seven depicts his reaction. For discovering her body, he went after Red with a fury, ending up in a drunken automobile accident, back on prescription medication, and surrendering his pistol and badge as he spiralled.

Fortunately, he finds solace in a hotel manager and her kid, and two years later, he appears to be a little better prepared to face the world without Liz.

Other issues in the storey include Red’s health, which has led to suspicion that he would be killed off. If season nine is to be the series’ final season, as many predict, it could be the perfect way to go out.

We’ve received confirmation of the season’s timeline in an unusual setting. You may recall James Spader’s explanation for shaving his head for the pilot episode of The Blacklist…

“Actors are burdened by everything they’ve done before that, any character that they’re playing, and I thought it would be good to take off my hat as an absolutely different person,” Spader remarked at the Television Critics Tour in Beverly Hills (via EW).

“I thought that would be a beautiful moment when he surrenders and takes his hat off, as well as the contrast of the shot with him in the long hair [that you see in his mug shot],” Spader explained.

“He’s been travelling about for the last 20 years because that’s how his life has been. I suggested that he get a haircut that he could do himself if he wanted to, or that he go to a barbershop in Cambodia and have his hair cut in 10 minutes. His clothes are the same way. He dresses in attire that can take him from a bank to a cave.”

During a recent appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the presenter questioned Spader about the fact that he’s gone even shorter in season nine.

“I saw you had a shaved head from the clip,” Meyers added. “Is that a bald cap you’re wearing, or did you truly…”

“No, no, no,” responded Spader. “He has a shaven head. It’s not much further than this, is it? “he remarked, motioning to his own short hair.

“This year begins two years later, and he was kind of lost for a couple of years and got down with severe mange, and so, terrible hot spots and they had to get rid of it — yuck — and start over.”

When can I watch The Blacklist season 9 trailer?

While there is no official trailer for the entire season, NBC has provided fans with a series of episode teasers every week.

Check out the latest teaser above, and stay tuned for more information on what The Blacklist has in store for you next.