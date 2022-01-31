That Girl Lay Lay Season 2 Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled?

That Girl Lay Lay is lighting up the Netflix top tens, with the first season premiering on Nickelodeon in late 2021 before making its global premiere on Netflix in January 2022. On January 29th, 2022, the series was renewed for a second season.

The Nick series, led by Alaya High, was first commissioned in May 2021 with a single-season order of 12 episodes. At the age of 15, the hip-hop singer and now the actress has garnered a sizable fan base (1.3 million on Instagram).

The show follows Sadie, a student who already has a lot on her plate with school, but her life is complicated further when her hype-girl avatar from her phone comes to life.

Outside of the United States, the series is branded as both a Netflix Original and a Nickelodeon Original. This isn’t entirely unique, as Netflix has published some Nickelodeon films with similar marketing strategies. The show is being marketed by both Nickelodeon and Netflix, with Netflix Futures and Nick releasing clips on YouTube. This is believed (but not confirmed) to be the first title to come from the 2019 Nickelodeon Netflix contract.

That Girl Lay Lay has been renewed for a second season by Netflix and Nickelodeon.

Let us begin from the beginning. A Fandom page created two months ago states unequivocally that a season 2 is on the way. According to the Wiki, a second season has been ordered, with episode 1 titled Lay Lay the Know-it-All and episode 2 titled Lay Lay Loves Loves. “These episodes have been taped with no known air date,” it implies. The episodes have been accepted for inclusion by the wiki’s founder.”

We then tweeted on January 28th that no decision on renewal had been made, and only hours later, it was renewed!

“Season 2 of That Girl Lay Lay will bring more music and magical powers as the two best friends continue to go on even more thrilling adventures, aiming to satisfy Lay Lay’s goal to experience everything that comes with being a real adolescent,” according to a press statement. The series also stars Peyton Perrine III as Sadie’s brother, Marky, Tiffany Daniels as Trish, Sadie’s mother, and Thomas Hobson as Bryce, Sadie’s father.”

When is That Girl Lay Lay going to be available on Netflix?

Season 2 will begin production in early 2022 and will debut on Nickelodeon in the summer. If Netflix retains the global and US rights following Nickelodeon, it’s safe to expect season 2 will be ready by the end of 2022 or early 2023.

Where can I find episodes of That Girl Lays Down?

That Girl Lay Lay, a children’s series featuring That Girl Lay Lay, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, and Caleb Brown, is now streaming on Netflix. On your Roku device, you may watch it on Netflix, VUDU, Philo, Spectrum TV, Vudu Movie & TV Store, or Nickelodeon.

