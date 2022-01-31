Isekai Quartet Season 3 Release Date: Everything You Need To Know!

The prominence of the isekai genre is a defining element of the world of modern anime. When ordinary people from our world are transferred to a fantastical realm, there are a plethora of potentially interesting stories waiting to be told. “Re: Zero,” “KonoSuba,” and “Overlord” are all centered on the dream of traveling to another world, but each one brings something special that distinguishes them from the legions of other isekai that surround them.

These shows, however, have just scraped the surface of their ultimate potential.

As the creators of these anime (plus “The Saga of Tanya the Evil”) realized in 2019, combining all of these properties into one ensemble cast yields significantly more value. For decades, peanut butter and jelly have proven to be a winning combination. Crossovers have enormous power, which should never be underestimated. As a result, “Isekai Quartet,” a crossover series starring cuddly miniature chibi versions of anime’s most popular isekai characters, was conceived.

Both the first and second seasons of this spinoff series were a huge success, so much so that the series is getting its own film, “Isekai Quartet: Another World.” Season 3 is also nearing completion. Despite the fact that nothing is known about the third season, there is still plenty of ground for plausible speculation. With that in mind, here is what we know so far about Season 3 of “Isekai Quartet.”

When will Isekai Quartet Season 3 be released?

Unfortunately, the animation company behind “Isekai Quartet,” Studio Puyukai, has not given a release date for Season 3 of the series. This, however, is likely to save audience excitement for the upcoming “Isekai Quartet” film, which is planned to be released in 2022. (via Anime News Network). Season 3 will almost certainly be revealed to fans in the run-up to, and maybe after, the premiere of the film. This means that Season 3 might arrive as early as late 2022 or as late as 2023.

Thankfully, the show’s producers did confirm a third season on the season’s last episode (via Funimation). Similarly, the series’ previous releases, which featured an approximately year-long hiatus between Seasons 1 and 2, support the aforementioned expected release timetable. Assuming the “Isekai Quartet” film is viewed as a separate season, the series can only have one entry per year. Of course, things can always go wrong and throw a wrench in the works. However, until Studio Puyukai announces otherwise, it is a safe assumption to make.

Who are the characters in Season 3 of Isekai Quartet?

The first season of “Isekai Quartet” featured the primary casts of four different isekai series, hence the title “quartet.” These are “KonoSuba” (the protagonist Kazuma and the three main girls, Aqua, Darkness, and Megumin), “Overlord” (Ainz Ooal Gown and companions such as Albedo and Shalltear), “The Saga of Tanya the Evil” (the eponymous Tanya and her Imperial Army allies), and “Re: Zero” (the eponymous Tanya and her Imperial Army allies) (Subaru, Emilia, Ram, and Rem). Various more characters from each series also make appearances in various episodes.

Even with such a large cast, the show still has the opportunity to grow. Season 2 of “Isekai Quartet” expands the series to a quintet by introducing characters from the series “The Rising of the Shield Hero,” such as protagonist Naofumi and his raccoon-lady partner, Raphtalia. Cameo appearances are also made by characters from the series “Cautious Hero.”

Season 3 has the potential to include even more popular isekai characters, as evidenced by the previous additions. While Studio Puyukai has not announced whether or not the show’s cast would be expanded again, many fans would welcome the return of characters from franchises such as “Jobless Reincarnation” or “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime.”

What is the plot of Season 3 of Isekai Quartet?

As a fun spinoff series, “Isekai Quartet” does not have a single plotline. The episode opens with each of the heroes discovering a mysterious button that, when pressed, transports them to a brand-new planet. This time, the majority of their exploits take place within the walls of a high school. As a result, many of the episodes are based on typical high school anime cliches.

In Season 2, the diverse cast of isekai heroes is preparing for their new school’s annual celebration, exchanging Valentine’s cards, and stealing wine from their principal’s office. Similar shenanigans might be expected when all of the crews reunite again in Season 3. Whatever the case, the “Isekai Quartet” gang’s adventures will be as entertaining and cheerful as ever, a far cry from the bleak tragedies of their past realms.

