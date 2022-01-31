All of Us Are Dead Season 2 : Possible Release Date of This Zombie Series on Netflix!

All Of Us Are Dead, South Korea’s latest foray into the zombie apocalypse genre is one of the biggest and most popular shows on Netflix today. Even though the series provided a satisfactory finale for the main characters, one aspect that stuck out was the fact that not all of the zombies had been exterminated. And this could pave the way for a second season. So, when will the second season of All Of Us Are Dead be released?

All Of Us Are Dead has not yet been renewed for a second season as of this writing. Season 2 has yet to be approved for production by Netflix. However, if given the go-ahead as soon as possible, we could be able to watch All Of Us Are Dead season 2 sometime in early 2023.

It’s no secret that South Korea is recognized for generating excellent zombie films and television shows. That being said, All Of Us Are Dead is the most recent addition to that collection, as it is a fantastic series that manages to blend great acting, an intriguing storyline, and familiar plots into a satisfying zombie gorefest. Nonetheless, despite its success, Netflix has failed to renew it.

Release Date For All Of Us Are Dead Season 2

All Of Us Are Dead, a great zombie series coming from South Korea, which is arguably the best at delivering zombie-related films, is one of the best Netflix originals that we have in the early part of 2022. Of course, we saw the phenomenal success of the zombie film Train to Busan. And who can forget Kingdom, which is also one of the best zombie series out there?

All Of Us Are Dead is South Korea’s most recent addition to Netflix’s zombie shows, and it is one of the best series to date, despite the fact that we are not strangers to zombie shows. It doesn’t offer much originality to the table, but it does a near-perfect job at delivering the zombie apocalypse.

Given the popularity of All Of Us Are Dead, one of the questions that people have is whether or not there will be a season 2 of this series, given that the finale was somewhat open-ended. So, in that regard, will All Of Us Are Dead return for a second season? And, if a second season is planned, when will it be released?

There is currently no news on the status of All Of Us Are Dead’s renewal because Netflix has not confirmed that it has renewed it. There hasn’t even been any word from the showrunners about the potential of a second season. This differs from how some American series are scheduled to have numerous seasons before being revived for a second season.

Even if All Of Us Are Dead had an ending that suggests a second season, the fact of the matter is that it finished well enough that it may or may not receive a second season.

One thing that people notice about Netflix is that it frequently renews shows that have the potential to be great before they are launched. This is what happened with Kingdom, one of Netflix’s trailblazers when it comes to South Korean zombie programs. And, unlike All Of Us Are Dead and Kingdom, The Witcher received a season 2 renewal before the first season was even released.

In this regard, Netflix isn’t afraid to renew shows that have the potential to attract a large number of viewers as soon as feasible. However, it is not uncommon for Netflix to renew or cancel a show a few weeks or months following the premiere of its first season. For example, despite the fact that it has been a while since it was launched, Squid Game was only renewed in January 2022, four months after it debuted on Netflix.

Returning to All Of Us Are Dead, it was not renewed before its release since it has never been renewed at all. This suggests that it’s possible that the original idea was for it to expire after just one season. Things could change, especially if the showrunners feel that the series’ success deserves a second season.

And if they pitch the proposal to Netflix as soon as possible, there is a decent chance that Netflix will be more than willing to accept a second season, given how well the first season of All Of Us Are Dead is doing. In this regard, All Of Us Are Dead may follow in the footsteps of Squid Game in terms of renewal and release date frame, which has yet to be verified.

However, if All Of Us Are Dead is renewed for a second season, depending on the showrunners’ intentions and Netflix’s decision, there is a significant probability that we will see the series sometime in early 2023, depending on when it is renewed. It is definitely advisable to keep an eye on how Squid Game develops because there is a significant probability that All Of Us Are Dead will take as long to produce as Squid Game when it is revived.

The plot of All of Us Are Dead Season 2

One of the most intriguing aspects of All Of Us Are Dead is the potential premise of its second season, assuming the series gets renewed by Netflix. Season 2’s plot will be interesting because the first season’s finale was rather open-ended.

In season 1, we witnessed the entire city of Hyosan bombarded in the martial law leader’s frantic attempt to eliminate all zombies and prevent the contagion from spreading to adjacent areas. The primary cast of students, on the other hand, was able to successfully flee the city before the bombs dropped.

While the main cast had to struggle their way to the quarantine camps, losing a few friends along the way, they still managed to escape the zombie-infested areas and make it to the quarantine camps.

After spending the entire time in the quarantine facility, the survivors, On-jo, Su-hyeok, Dae-Su, Ha-ri, Mi-jin, and Hyo-ryung, were reunited four months later. They returned to their school’s rooftop after On-jo noticed that there was light on the rooftop.

When the survivors gathered on the roof, they were surprised to see Nam-ra, their class president, still alive as a “hambie,” or half-zombie. She admits that there are more people like her and that she is assisting them because they are unable to return to normal human civilization owing to the threat of being killed on sight.

In this regard, she quits the group and goes out as a loner for the final time after spending time with her pals. Nam-ra was a loner before the incidents. The zombie apocalypse made her feel like she belonged to a social group, but she is now compelled to flee owing to her hambie nature.

All of this begs the question of whether All Of Us Are Dead requires a second season. The ending seemed to imply that the showrunners wrote the series to give us two options. Of course, the first option is for the show to terminate immediately. The second hypothesis, however, is related to Nam-story.

The survivors’ stories were already completed when the first season of All Of Us Are Dead finished. It would be somewhat meaningless to launch a second season with some of the survivors still present. That would be extending their stories much beyond what the writers should have done.

As a result, if there is a second season, it is possible that the spotlight will be on Nam-ra, who, as previously said, is hunting for survivors with similar personalities to hers. The second season could focus on the aftermath of the zombie apocalypse and the city’s bombing. And, because there are other hambie survivors out there, the prospect of an outbreak remains extremely real, given that a hambie’s bite can still generate mindless zombies.

Season 2 Cast of All Of Us Are Dead

The cast of All Of Us Is Dead has yet to be revealed because nothing regarding the second season has been verified. However, if we were to conjecture, Nam-ra, as portrayed by Nam Ji-Hyun, may be the lone character returning to the series.

Depending on how the writers include the other surviving cast members, it is still possible that they will return in season 2. However, if the show is revived for a second season, we believe it will have an entirely new cast centered on Nam-tale.

Is It A Horror That All Of Us Are Dead?

All Of Us Are Dead, another of South Korea’s entries in the zombie genre in Netflix’s vast library is one of the best shows to hit the screens as of late in 2022. Of course, we’ve seen plenty of zombie programs and movies on Netflix, including Kingdom, a South Korean production. The best thing about All Of Us Is Dead is that it takes a new approach in that it focuses on kids.

All Of Us Are Dead, like every zombie movie or series, is classified as a horror show since zombies play a significant role in the plot. Despite being labeled as a horror series, All Of Us Are Dead is also considered an action drama. In fact, it’s categorized as action and drama on IMDB.

While zombie movies and shows have historically been classified as horror, the advent of zombie apocalypse films has given rise to a new genre of zombie movies and shows. As a result, All Of Us Are Dead lacks some of the qualities of a horror series because it focuses more on action and drama.

Season 2 Trailer for All Of Us Are Dead

Because season 2 of All Of Us Are Dead has yet to be renewed, there is no trailer for the second season as of this writing. It’s best to wait for the renewal and filming of All Of Us Are Dead before anticipating a trailer.

Will there be a third season of All of Us Are Dead?

As of this writing, there is no word on the likelihood of a third season because the fate of season two is still unknown. The chance of All Of Us Are Dead happening is totally dependent on the events of the second season, assuming there is one at all.