Floribama Shore Season 5 Release Date, Did The Show Finally Get Renewed?

Wherever there are beaches on the East Coast, you can bet MTV film teams will be close by to record all of the craziness that comes with eight people living together with a frightening amount of alcohol. In the 2000s, “Jersey Shore” seized the zeitgeist, making Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi a household celebrity. Now, if you want to see people quarrel one minute and then bond as friends the next, you can watch “Floribama Shore,” which follows a similar concept to its predecessor in that it follows a group of friends as they spend the summer in the same house, partying hard whenever the occasion arises.

The reality show has been running for four seasons, with the most recent season being the most chaotic in terms of actual production. Season 4 pulled the cast away from the panhandle and forced a temporary halt to filming owing to a crew member contracting COVID-19 in the middle of production (via Deadline). There has been no word from MTV on whether the show has been renewed or canceled, but if it does return, here’s what we can expect from “Floribama Shore” season 5.

What is the release date for Season 5 of Floribama Shore?

Season 4 of “Floribama Shore” began filming in late 2020, with episodes scheduled to air between February and May of 2021. That means the latest adventure for the Floribama team is still fresh in viewers’ minds, and it’s possible MTV is still waiting to see if there’s interest before embarking on another vacation. Assuming no more delays as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we anticipate that filming for the fifth season will begin this year, with new episodes arriving either late in 2022 or early in 2022.

Season 4 provided a change of scenery for the cast, as they were transferred to Montana, which was a far cry from the warm, sunny beaches of the panhandle. Furthermore, they were transported to Lake Havasu partway through Season 4, indicating that the staff behind the scenes is clearly eager to move away from the Floribama Shore portion of the reality show, implying that there will be plenty more seasons to come. However, that isn’t the only thing that could determine whether or not Season 5 takes place.

The Plot for the upcoming season

Season 5 will pick off exactly where season 4 left off. Nilsa Prowant, who is significantly pregnant, is ready to give birth, while the rest of the cast, including Jeremiah Buoni, Kirk Medas, Candace Rice, Aimee Hall, and Gus Smyrinos, returns for more heavy partying and drinking in an all-new locale of Athens, Georgia.

Who could be on Floribama Shore Season 5?

For the first three seasons, the primary cast of “Floribama Shore” remained constant. When the fourth round rolled around, though, there was a noteworthy dropout. Kortni Gilson departed the show in the middle of the season due to mental health issues. She later stated to Dr. Drew Pinsky in an interview that she had been a victim of sexual assault in the past and wanted to walk away from the cameras for her own mental health.

Mattie Lynn Breaux took her place, however, she did not return for Season 4. She faced a lot of abuse on social media for her drunk driving history, and she eventually commented on Instagram about how she had to leave the show for her mental health, according to Reddit.

If MTV goes ahead with Season 5, there’s a significant chance Nilsa Prowant will not return. She confirmed her pregnancy late in 2020, and the news undoubtedly played an influence in Season 4. It would be difficult to party and be away from a newborn for an extended amount of time, therefore she may not return. There’s also the possibility that MTV will bring in some new talent — or develop a completely new ensemble from the bottom up. There is simply not enough information available at this time to determine who might visit the Floribama Shore.

Where is the Season 5 trailer for Floribama Shore?

There is currently no “Floribama Shore” Season 5 trailer available. There hasn’t even been news on when a new season would begin filming (if MTV decides to renew the series). It’s safe to say that we won’t be seeing any more shenanigans from the Southern crew for a time. The Season 4 trailer was released on YouTube a little more than a month before new episodes began broadcasting, indicating that it may take some time.

To avoid ending on a depressing note, Season 4 could very well be the series’ final season. Many of the original cast members have now left, and it appears Candace Rice may follow suit. She announced a new project on Facebook on February 17, 2021, writing, “Got the phone call of a lifetime from one of my best writer/producer friends for a co-starring character written exclusively for me with an A list comic as a lead.”

The party has to come to an end at some time, and it’s probable that the series will finish after the Season 4 finale. MTV could always bring in fresh people that enjoy drinking, fighting, and hooking up as much as this cast. Time will tell.