Uzaki-Chan Wants To Hang Out Season 2 Officially Renewed & What We Know So Far

The popular anime series Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! has been renewed for a second season. And we’ve got all the facts on when it’ll be available and what to expect from this new season.

You will not want to miss out on this fantastic announcement! We have an exclusive trailer including some of Season 1’s best moments, as well as a Season 2 release date. Stay tuned for more information on Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2 will have a release date, as well as visuals and a trailer, in the near future.

The website of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out (Jap.) In January, it was announced that the anime series would be renewed for a second season (Kujaku-uchiwa Asobitai!-Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!).

When will it be released?

Uzaki-chan Wants To Hang Out will be released in 2022. Uzaki-chan Wants To Hang Out is now one of the most popular anime series, with new episodes produced every week. The fascinating plot of Uzaki-chan Wants To Hang Out can be credited as one of the key reasons for the series’ success, prompting viewers to seek out Uzaki-chan Wants To Hang Out, which we discussed in the previous section.

The announcement was made on Uzaki-official chan’s website on September 25, 2020. Season 2 will be directed by Kazuya Miura, with the same voice cast.

What is the plot of Season 2 of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!?

Season 1 of “Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!” was primarily centered on Hana and Shinichi’s daily lives, as her attempts to encourage her upperclassman to abandon their loner lifestyle resulted in countless embarrassing occurrences for him. If the season finale is any indication, Season 2 will see the show delve deeper into its romantic side. The anime series has stayed true to the manga, with Episode 12 covering chapters 30-34, around the start of Volume 4 of the book (via Seven Seas Entertainment). While Shinichi continues to struggle to accept most of Hana’s acts in the manga beyond this point, the two are much closer to accepting that their connection is deeper than they first assumed. Even as the two begin to act more like a couple, the realization is difficult to come by.

Friends, relatives, and even a fortune teller try everything they can to inform Hana and Shinichi of the most obvious reality about their affections for each other and push them together in the manga. We don’t know how much more of the manga Season 2 will cover, but it should have a lot of material to work with by the time it premieres. The manga is still being published in Japan, with seven volumes produced thus far (via Crunchyroll).

Uzaki-Second chan’s Season Trailer:

Hana Uzaki is reunited with Shinichi Sakurai, a high school classmate who is now an upperclassman at the same institution as she is. However, the previously alert senior has been reduced to a lonely student who chooses to spend his free time in silence, much to her astonishment.

It’s also tough to envision what Uzaki might do if she ever came upon Sakurai by herself. She will go out of her way to keep him entertained, from proposing he watch a movie to accompanying him to his part-time job.

Despite his dislike for her, he participates in Uzaki’s antics and pranks, even though he knows that her vibrant attitude will only lead to more amusing situations.

Nonetheless, as time passes, their friendship grows stronger, to the point where others mistake them for a couple. When Uzaki asks her upperclassman over to hang out, the two will undoubtedly have a great time and be charming!

Where can I watch season one:

Funimation is the only place where you can watch Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out.

The platform provides a 14-day free trial as well as a Premium service at £4.99 per month.

This disables advertisements, allows for offline viewing, and supports up to five simultaneous streams.