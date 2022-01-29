Our Beloved Summer Season 2 Release Date, Renewal Status and More

‘Our Beloved Summer’ is a South Korean romantic comedy series about two ex-lovers, Choi Ung (Choi Woo-Shik) and Kook Yeon-soo (Kim Da-mi), who are reunited by fate after a documentary they made ten years ago becomes viral. Despite their vows to never see each other again, they are forced to confront each other, resulting in conflicting emotions.

The appealing feel-good story captivated audiences upon its premiere in 2021. As a result, we can’t help but marvel at the show’s visual aesthetics and gush about the chemistry between the lead actors. The coming-of-age drama has only aired one season so far, but we’re hoping for more. If you’re interested in learning more about it, we’ve got some news for you!

Date of Season 2 of Our Beloved Summer

Season 1 of ‘Our Beloved Summer’ premiered on Netflix on December 6, 2021, and ended on January 25, 2022, after 16 episodes. The series has a 60-70 minute length for each episode. The show debuted on SBS TV on December 6, 2021, with Netflix.

The following is what we know about the second season. SBS TV, the show’s home network, has made no announcements concerning its return. Furthermore, the first season comes to a close with a satisfying conclusion. Furthermore, the majority of Korean dramas are only one season long. Nonetheless, the exceptions that have arisen over time cannot be overlooked. The popularity of a few shows, such as ‘Love Alarm,’ ‘Hospital Playlist,’ and ‘Kingdom,’ has prompted the makers to produce more seasons.

Related:

Furthermore, we cannot rule out the idea of a sequel to ‘Our Beloved Summer,’ with the plot focusing on the protagonists’ married lives. In terms of ratings, the show had surpassed its previous high of 4.3 percent by the time it aired its twelfth episode. In addition, the season finale received the highest rating of the season, with a 5.3 percent rating.

Furthermore, the show’s popularity has resulted in the creation of a webtoon based on it. It’s a prequel that takes place during the protagonists’ senior year in high school. As a result, given the show’s current popularity, we can’t rule out the potential of a second season. We believe that assuming the creators confirm its return soon, the second edition will spend a few months in production before being released. As a result, we anticipate season 2 of ‘Our Beloved Summer’ to premiere in 2023.

Who can be in the cast of Our Beloved Summer Season 2?

Choi Woo-Shik as Choi Ung and Kim Da-mi as Kook Yeon-soo will almost probably return for Season 2. Kim Sung-Cheol could play Kim Ji-ung again, while Roh Jeong-eui could play NJ again. Other supporting cast members are also anticipated to return. Actors such as Ahn Dong-goo (Ga Eun-ho), Park Won-sang (Ung’s father Choi Ho), Seo Jeong-Yeon (Ung’s mother Lee Yeon-ok), and Jung Kang-hee (Chang-sik) may return to play key roles in Ung’s life.

Similarly, Yeon-inner soo’s circle contains a few people who may return in the second season. Park Jin-Joo (Lee Sol-Yi), Cha Mi-Kyung (Kang Ja-Kyung), Yoon Sang-Jeong (Ji Ye-in), and Park Yeon-woo are among the actors who fit this description (Kim Myung-ho).

Season 2 of Our Beloved Summer What might the plot possibly be?

Choi Ung and Kook Yeon-soo spend most of the first season reuniting and healing old scars. With time, they become closer. Choi Ung asks Yeon-Soo to join him on an academic trip to another country in the last episode, but she declines. He leaves with a broken heart, but their love endures, and he returns to her after a few years.

Choi Ung and Kook Yeon-soo marry and produce another documentary on their married life in the final moments of the show. The couple’s love for one another motivates them to make another film. As a result, we anticipate the second season will focus on their lives as they move forward. It might also begin with their married life and end with another documentary immortalizing their love story in their middle or later years.

Trailer:

Rating of Season 1:

The hit K-drama has received 8.8/10 on MyDramaList, 8.8/10 on IMDB, and 92 percent on AsianWiki, proving the global demand for more Our Beloved Summer content from international fans.