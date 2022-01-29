Made In Abyss Season 2 Release Date Confirmed for 2022 By New Trailer

Is a second season of Made in Abyss in the works?

Season 2 of Made in Abyss has been confirmed. The question now is when it will be released.

The anime series Made in Abyss, known in Japan as Meido in Abisu, is based on a popular manga.

Akihito Tsukushi wrote and illustrated the manga Made in Abyss.

It’s no surprise that fans are eager to learn the Made in Abyss season 2 release date because it’s a terrific adventure anime series with fantasy themes.

Riko is the protagonist of this anime series, and she is the daughter of White Whistle Lyza, the Annihilator, who has gone missing.

The plot follows Riko as she goes into the Abyss with her robot companion Reg, determined to find her mother.

Here’s all we know so far about the next season of Made in Abyss, as well as the second season’s release date.

Release Date:

Season 2 of Made in Abyss is expected to premiere in 2022. While we don’t have a precise release date yet, most anime shows premiere about 6 months after their first trailer.

The first episode of Made in Abyss S1 was released in March 2017, with the series premiering in early July of the same year. If the planned release date was so close, the trailer for Made in Abyss Season 2 would have revealed it.

As a result, we can anticipate Made in Abyss Season 2 in the second half of 2022. The teaser seems to be primarily made up of shots from a single episode, implying that animation and production are still ongoing. If this is the case, it’s heartening to see the team preferring to take their time rather than rushing a poor product out the door.

The Cast:

While the whole cast and protagonist VAs from Season 1 return, Made in Abyss Season 2 introduces a few new characters. Misaki Kuno, Yuka Terasaki, Hiroaki Hirata, and Mitsuki Saiga make their debuts as Faputa, Vueko, Wazukyan, and Belaf, respectively, in the cast.

In terms of the crew, we’ve added some new members as well as shuffled some existing ones. Takeshi Takakura, the prop designer from Season 1, has been promoted to design leader, and Takumi Sakura has been promoted to prop designer for Made in Abyss Season 2.

Yuka Karoda and Teru Sekiguchi, respectively, are fresh additions to the character designer and art director teams. Masayuki Kurosawa is a new editor, and Kadokawa will be part of a music production collaboration.

It’s fantastic to see Made in Abyss Season 2 bring back the original cast while also introducing new characters. Instead of too many cooks spoiling the soup in the kitchen, this should hopefully result in improving everything that made S1 wonderful.

What is the total number of seasons of Made in Abyss?

The anime series Made in Abyss has only had one season and a follow-up film. The second season of Made in Abyss has yet to premiere.

Trailer:

Final Words:

Given the cast and staff announcement, it appears that Made in Abyss Season 2 will be of the same high quality as its predecessor. The Made in Abyss manga has also been highly successful in Japan, resulting in a larger budget and, as a result, more staff hires.

While work appears to be ongoing, we do know that the series will premiere in 2022. The most likely date is the second half of 2022, with the season commencing somewhere in the Fall of that year.

The return of Made in Abyss is eagerly anticipated by fans all across the world. Keep an eye out for news on Made in Abyss Season 2 and when it will be released.