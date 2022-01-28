How to make essays longer: An ultimate guide for students

Reaching the required page count on your assignment can seem like a difficult task when you’ve already exhausted all your ideas. Luckily, we have some tips for you that will help you make your papers longer and even improve the quality of your writing.

Have you included everything you need to?

Review your essay prompt and the rubric. Are you sure you’ve covered the topic at length and included all the key points? If you notice that some details are missing, you should work them into the context of your essay as seamlessly as possible.

This isn’t just about reaching the word count. If your instructor sees you’ve failed to answer the questions in your prompt, you’ll get a low grade. For the best results, try creating a detailed outline before starting any paper. It’ll help you stay on track.

If your essay already meets the requirements, look into your topic from a different perspective. Let your imagination run free, think of some new and original interpretations, and write them down. Perhaps you can squeeze another paragraph or two out of the prompt.

Provide more evidence and references

Every professional writer knows that making a point is not the same as proving it. In order to convince your audience, you need sufficient and relevant evidence from reputable sources. By adding this information, you will not only increase the word count of your paper but also make it stronger. That’s why you need to do more research on your topic.

You can also get extra evidence from a professional custom essay writing service like CustomWritings.com or another website that offers personalized academic assistance. The way these companies work is simple. A customer places an order, saying what they need help with, and then a qualified expert completes it. Many students have their papers written from scratch this way, but you can use these services however you want. If you need to add some references to your paper, give them the topic, explain the point you’re trying to make with your essay, and ask them to find you the evidence that supports it.

Add more examples

Illustrating your point can really help hammer it home. The best way to introduce an example is to treat it as a piece of evidence. Present it, provide an explanation, and make a logical connection to your main idea.

It’s okay to leave out examples when writing a short essay because there’s usually too little room. However, it’s a great way to fill up the space when you’re working on a long paper and running low on ideas. Furthermore, adding vivid illustrations will help you make the audience buy into your point.

Custom writing services can come in very handy if you don’t know what example to use. We’ve already explained how a company like this can provide you with information on any topic. So all you have to do is ask the writers to find some real-life cases, events, or phenomena that can help support your argument.

Introduce some counterarguments

If you’ve run out of references and examples, it might be time to add some rebuttals, which can actually help you sound more convincing. Start by presenting the other side of the argument, explain the reasoning behind it, and then disprove these claims with evidence. This rhetorical device is called procatalepsis, whereby you anticipate a rebuttal to your point, call it out, and immediately debunk it.

The wonderful thing about counterarguments is that you can take up entire paragraphs, each adding up to your word count. Some types of papers actually require you to include them. For example, if you’re writing an essay on a controversial topic like gun laws in the USA, and you’re taking a certain position, it’s important to acknowledge the other side of the argument, even if you don’t agree with it. And when you can’t think of any rebuttals, a college paper writing service can once again come to your rescue.

Elaborate on your explanations

Whenever you introduce evidence, an example, or a counterargument, you need to contextualize it so that it makes sense to the reader. Doesn’t matter if you’re writing English literature essays or film reviews. The easiest way to do it is to put yourself in your audience’s shoes and reread your paper. You will notice which parts of your writing feel rushed and require further elaboration.

Create smooth transitions

To top it off, we recommend adding some linking words. They can do wonders for the flow of your essay, but be careful so as not to get carried away. This is not some cheap trick to magically make your paper longer. The audience can tell when you’re mindlessly inserting empty words just to reach the required page count, so make sure your transitions feel organic in the context of your paper. Here are some linking phrases that are commonly used in academic writing.

In light of…

Therefore…

Not only… but also…

The above evidence illustrates that…

In other words…

To put it differently…

With this in mind…

To summarize…

All things considered…

As you can see, transition words and phrases can have different purposes. Some indicate agreement, while others introduce opposition or contradiction. They can also be used to present examples, causes, and effects, as well define time and place. Ultimately, there’s an endless list of transitions for you to include in your paper, you just need to remember to use them wisely.

Key takeaways

Writing a long essay isn’t as scary as it may seem. Whenever you’re feeling stuck, make sure to check that you’ve included all the required information. Even if you have, there’s still some stuff you can add, such as references, examples, and rebuttals. Also, it’s never a bad idea to give more detailed explanations and smooth out your writing with some transitions. These are some of the most effective tips for making your paper longer and better in college. We really hope you find them useful!

For more information follow our website Alpha News Call.