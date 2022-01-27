Kakegurui Season 3 Release Date & Confirmation on Netflix!

Kakegurui, also known as Kakegurui: Compulsive Gambler, is a 2017 TV anime that aired 12 episodes.

It’s a manga adaption made into an anime series. The manga was written by Homura Kawamoto and illustrated by Tooru Naomura.

The first season of the show premiered on July 1st and ended on September 23rd.

This corresponds to one season in 2017, namely summer 2017. Hayashi Yuuichirou directed the Netflix anime, which was animated by Studio MAPPA.

Season 3 of Kakegurui has a release date.

The final episode of Kakegurui season 2 aired on March 31, 2019, and there has been no official word on season 3 since then.

We are now in the year 2022, and the first two seasons were released two years apart. So, according to that calculation, the third season should have been released in 2021, but it wasn’t.

Kakegurui is a Netflix anime produced by MAPPA, but none of these organizations has issued an official comment.

We’ll investigate all of the possible reasons for a sequel’s occurrence or cancellation.

Kakegurui, on the other hand, hasn’t been fully canceled.

So, for the time being, we’ll look at each of the major aspects separately. Let’s get started!

Neither the director nor the producer has responded. This means we’ll have to guess a solution.

The answer to whether or not Kakegurui will return for a third season. And that is precisely what we will do here.

The Plot:

Because Rei Batsubami was created just for the anime, Season 2 of Kakegurui concluded on a filler. Fans were kept anxious even after the grand conclusion because the main plot regarding the election was still unfinished.

Season 3 of Kakegurui might pick up where Season 2 left off with the election arc, or it could go right into the war with the Momobami sisters.

Characters, Cast, and Staff from Kakegurui Season 3:

Yumeko Jabami: Yumeko Jabami is the main character of Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler. She is a Hyakkaou Private Academy transfer student and a classmate of Ryota Suzui and Mary Saotome. Yumeko’s family is in cahoots with Kirari Momobami’s family, who is vying for a spot at Hyakkaou Private Academy.

Kirari Momobami is one of Kakegurui’s main antagonists. She is the 105th Student Council President of Hyakkaou Private Academy, and she is in charge of the academy’s present hierarchy. Her family is related to Yumeko Jabami’s.

Ririka Momobami is a Kakegurui character. She is the Vice President of the Hyakkaou Private Academy Student Council and the older identical twin sister of Kirari Momobami, whose family is related to Yumeko Jabami’s.

Runa Yomozuki: is a Student Council member. She is the chairperson of the Election Committee and also acts as a referee in election gambling bouts.

Is there a trailer for the third season available?

We do not have a trailer yet, let’s watch the official trailer.