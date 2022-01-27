Insatiable Season 3 Release Date Updates: Will There Be A New Season?

Following the conclusion of the second season of Insatiable, many fans have been wondering when the third season will be released on Netflix. We’ll take a look at that in this article.

We’ll be able to cover everything we know so far about this next American dark comedy-drama series, as well as the Insatiable season 3 release date. For those unfamiliar, insatiable is a darkly comedic drama developed by Lauren Gussis and based on Jeff Chu’s piece The Pageant King of Alabama, which was featured in The New York Times Magazine in July 2014. The first season began on the CW on August 10, 2018. The series was renewed for a second season in September 2018 and released on Netflix on October 11, 2019. Season 3 of Insatiable will be discussed.

The tale follows Patty Bladell, a teen who was regularly bullied at school because she was overweight. Following a mishap, she decides to go on a liquid diet for the duration of her three-month summer vacation. As a result, she was able to slim down and lose weight. She then resolves to exact vengeance on her tormentors. Meanwhile, Bob Armstrong, a disgraced civil lawyer and obsessive beauty pageant coach, spots Patty and transforms her into a beauty queen. This storyline and the events that have occurred subsequently are followed in the series.

Is Insatiable renewed for a third season?

The second season premiered on Netflix on October 11, 2019, and we were anticipating season 3 news in November.

Netflix usually decides on the fate of its shows within a month, so that time frame sounded plausible.

November came and went, and we had to wait a little longer than expected. Unfortunately, the news was not good, as is typically the case when a follow-up series isn’t announced quickly.

Insatiable was revealed to have been discontinued by the streaming service after two seasons in February 2020.

What was the reason for the cancellation? For instance, why is any Netflix series discontinued when the company appears to have an infinite supply of cash? It turns out that it’s a little more complicated than that.

“It’s a mixture of factors. When we invest, we determine how much to invest based on the size of the audience that will attend “Cindy Holland, Netflix’s head of original content, commented on the streaming service’s cancelling decisions (via Deadline).

“If the audience doesn’t show up, we consider why we should keep investing in something that isn’t performing as well as we had intended. Obviously, critical acclaim is vital, but our main goal is to stretch our investment dollars as far as possible and repay our investors’ money – after all, it’s their money, not ours.”

After all, Insatiable began as a CW pilot, so it’s already been saved. However, there is a potential stumbling block here.

According to Deadline, a condition in the Netflix series deals with outside studios that prevent those shows from airing elsewhere for a lengthy amount of time, which might be as long as two to three years, making a continuation on another network/platform extremely impossible.

However, that information is based on rumour, and One Day At A Time is mentioned later in the article as a Netflix show with an agreement that would allow it to air on a network just months after it was cancelled.

So, depending on the deal, Insatiable may still be in it for the long haul.