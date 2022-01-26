For All Mankind Season 3 Release Date: Renewal Status & Cancellation in 2022!

THE AMBITIOUS alternate history science fiction series For All Mankind is already set for Season 3 after an EXPLOSIVE and stunning Season 2 finale.

If you’ve been following the exploits of the Baldwins, Stevens, Margo Madison, Ellen Wilson, and the rest of this alternate NASA in the 1970s and 1980s, you already know that Season 3 will be very different from Season 2. After all, Season 2 took place 10 years after Season 1, and Season 3 will take place much further forward.

For All Mankind will surely look and feel different in its third season, from behind-the-scenes alterations to many storey elements that will completely reshape the status quo of the entire series. Who will be on Season 3’s cast? Who’s in charge of writing the programme now? What’s the story about? When will it be released? Here’s everything we know about For All Mankind Season 3.

When will all Mankind Season 3 be released?

Season 3 is currently in production. There is no set release date, although more episodes are expected in 2022 or early 2023.

What year does all Mankind Season 3 take place?

The message was clear when the last shots of the Season 2 finale featured Nirvana’s “Come As You Are,” which signaled that Season 3 would be set in the 1990s. The year will be 1994, according to the writing on the screen in the closing picture. Season 1 contained a time jump inside the season, lasting 1969 to 1973. Season 2 primarily stayed in 1983, therefore Season 3 might be entirely set in 1994, although there could be a time jump as well.

Who is working on season 3 of all Mankind?

Because of his new arrangement with Disney, co-creator and showrunner Ronald D. Moore is abandoning the day-to-day operations of For All Mankind. Moore will, however, be engaged with Season 3 but not as showrunner, as he recently stated. Season 3 will be directed by co-creators Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi. Other series collaborators, such as Expanse maestro Nareen Shankar and former BSG writers Bradley Thompson and David Weddle, are likely to continue writing episodes as well.

Plot of For All Mankind Season 3

Apart from Mars and the inevitable subplot with Margo being watched, we don’t know much about For All Mankind’s Season 3 plotline. Ron Moore, in a conversation with Inverse, stated that the point extended well into the 1990s.

Moore also stated that “these things are liquid and natural,” implying that the programme may run beyond Season 3 or that Season 3 may be the final season of the show. Everything hinges on what happens with those boots on Mars and what is actually going on in this alternate 1994.

The Cast for All Mankind Season 3:

In the upcoming season of the show, the cast will undergo significant changes. There is little doubt that Michael Dorman and Sarah Jones will not appear in the future season of the show. Ellen Wilson is played by Jodi Balfour, Ed Baldwin is played by Joel Kinnaman, and Danny Stevens is played by Casey W. Johnson.

Season 3 will also include Shantel VanSanten as Karen Baldwin, Coral Pea as Aleida Rosales, Wrenn Schmidt as Margo Madison, Cynthy Wu as Kelly Baldwin, and Sonya Walger as Molly Cobb.

