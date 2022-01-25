Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Confirmed: Release Date, Plot & First Look Here!

Tokyo Revengers by Ken Wakui is a manga and anime series that has captivated fans all over the world. When the series was adapted into an anime, its popularity exploded, resulting in a significant increase in its fan base.

Fans of Tokyo Revengers were expecting some news about the series’ second season during the much-anticipated Jump Festa 2022. Season 2 of Tokyo Revengers has been officially confirmed, much to their relief.

Ken Wakui’s popular animanga series has been renewed for a second season at Jump Festa 2022. Season 2 of Tokyo Revengers has begun filming, although the team has not yet announced a release date. The first season of the show took about nine months to make, so viewers may expect the second season to arrive in July 2022.

Fans also got an early Christmas present in the form of a sneak peek at what the audience may expect in the show’s second season.

Release Date:

With the second season of “Tokyo Revengers” all but confirmed, fans of the action anime can anticipate it to launch in mid-to-late 2022. The first season’s production didn’t take long, and it’s completely likely that Season 2 is already in the works but not yet known. Although 2022 appears to be a safe bet for the return of “Tokyo Revengers,” viewers will most likely have to wait until early 2023 to witness the second season.

What characters will return in the second season of the anime?

Takemichi Hanagaki, a 26-year-old guy who is unemployed and living an unpleasant existence, is the main character presented at the beginning of “Tokyo Revengers.” However, most of the story takes place when Takemichi is 14 years old and joins the Tokyo Manji Gang, better known as Toman. The gang is commanded by Manjiro Sano, better known by his nickname Mikey, a 15-year-old who is usually accompanied and protected by his pal Draken, another important member of Toman.

Toman has a large number of members who appear in the anime, but there are a few high-ranking boys that play a larger role in the unfolding drama. There’s Chifuyu Matsuno, the deputy captain of Tomen’s first division, Keisuke Baji, the first division’s captain, Takashi Mitsuya, the second division’s captain, and other active members including Atsushi Sendo, Makoto Suzuki, and Kazushi Yamagishi, among others.

What will the second season of Tokyo Revengers be about?

Takemichi is 26 years old at the start of “Tokyo Revengers,” with little going for him until he learns that his ex-girlfriend, Hinata Tachibana, and her younger brother had been slaughtered by the Tokyo Manji Gang.

Takemichi is distraught, but when he is suddenly sent back in time 12 years, he has the opportunity to alter everything.

Takemichi utilizes this opportunity to warn Hinata, and she is still alive when he returns to the present day. Regrettably, his activities have resulted in additional unintended consequences.

Takemichi is able to travel back and forth between the present and 12 years ago from that point on, doing everything he can to gain influence in Toman and prevent numerous violent events from occurring. The gang, on the other hand, maybe unpredictable and treacherous, and Takemichi is clearly out of his depth. Takemichi discovers that he has been chosen to lead the first division at the end of the anime’s first season, which is wonderful news, but the audience is then left with a dramatic cliffhanger that puts Takemichi’s life in jeopardy. While it’s safe to assume Takemichi isn’t dead, Season 2 will most likely continue up just where Season 1 left off, with Takemichi in the midst of a perilous situation involving other gang members.

Trailer:

Season 1 Rating:

Although Crunchyroll does not release audience data for simulcast titles, it is easy to observe how popular Toman is around the world. On MyAnimeList, Tokyo Revengers season 1 has received over 337,000 ratings, resulting in an amazing 8.25/10 rating.

