Industry season 2 ⇒ News, Release Date, Cast, Spoilers & Updates »

Mickey Down and Konrad Kay produced the British-American television drama series Industry. It premiered on HBO in the United States on November 9, 2020, and on BBC Two in the United Kingdom on November 10, 2020. In December 2020, it was renewed for a second season.

The majority of fans have been eagerly anticipating the release date, time, cast, and other details about Industry Season 2. On this page, we’ve updated all of the information on Industry Season 2.

Is there a Season 2 of Industry planned?

Yes! Industry was renewed for a second season by HBO on December 10, with co-creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay returning as showrunners.

In a statement, executive vice president of HBO programming Francesca Orsi said, “Mickey and Konrad have captured an authentic, fresh perspective on workplace culture from the bottom up and presented a complex look at navigating life in your early twenties–replete with thrills, failures, and victories.” “It’s fantastic to see fans appreciate these young graduates, and we’re looking forward to seeing what season two has in store.”

Who’s in the cast of Industry season 2?

Season one saw the terrible death of Hari (Nabhaan Rizwan), while Daria (Freya Mavor) and Robert’s (Harry Lawtey) manager Clement (Derek Riddell) are no longer in the Pierpoint picture.

But that doesn’t rule out the possibility of the later two reappearing.

Gus (David Jonsson) was also done with the company after making his pitch to the board, but as Robert’s housemate, we’d expect him (and Robert) to return, along with Harper (Myha’la Herrold), Yasmin, Harper’s manager Eric (Ken Leung), Greg (Ben Lloyd-Hughes), Yasmin’s superiors Kenny (Conor MacNeill) and Hilary (Mark Dexter), Gus’s love interest The

You can also expect to see some fresh faces.

What will happen in Season 2 of Industry?

Down told Entertainment Weekly, “The first season was essentially about what these guys will do to survive in this rather ruthless new society.”

Harper had to bring Eric back into the fold at the price of Daria, putting Yasmin’s chances of changing desks in jeopardy.

Related:

He went on to say, “She (Harper) makes a really significant decision to further her profession, possibly at the expense of the connections she’s built over the course of the season.”

“In season two, we want to focus on her navigating what that decision means for her, her life in London, and her relationships with the people closest to her, such as Yasmin and Eric.”

Is there a trailer for Season 2 of Industry?

Industry Rating:

The series has a 79 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 33 reviews, and an average rating of 7.77/10. “Though Industry’s societal critiques lean toward the shallow, crisp writing and a terrific cast make it easy to enjoy its soapy workplace drama nevertheless,” according to the website’s critical consensus. [On Metacritic, it has a weighted average score of 69 out of 100, signifying “generally good reviews,” based on 17 reviews. HBO has given it another season.