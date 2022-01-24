Ratched Season 2 Release Date: Is it Officially Confirmed By Netflix?

Ratched has been on Netflix for a long time, and fans are concerned about what this means for the Netflix original series.

Since the first season was released on Netflix in the fall of 2020, there have been few updates about Ratched season 2.

Below, we’ve compiled all we know about the upcoming season!

Is there going to be a second season of Ratched?

Ratched will be renewed for a second season, which is great news for fans of the dark Netflix original.

The show’s second season was announced earlier this year, but according to this piece from The Hollywood Reporter three years ago, a second season has been ordered ever since the pitch.

This should come as no surprise to anyone, as every show created by Ryan Murphy, the creator of American Horror Story, is always a huge hit with a devoted fan following. Ratched is by no means an outlier in this regard.

Who’s in the cast of Ratched season 2?

Without Sarah Paulson, our leading woman, Ratched would not be Ratched.

It’s also quite likely that Cynthia Nixon will reprise her role as Gwendolyn Briggs, her love interest and lawyer, and Finn Wittrock will reprise his role as Edmund Tolleson, her deranged brother.

Sophie Okonedo as Charlotte Wells, Brandon Flynn as Henry Osgood, Judy Davis as Nurse Betsy Bucket, Amanda Plummer as Louise, and Vincent D’Onofrio as Governor George Milburn are among the cast members who are expected to return.

However, there are a few characters who did not make it past the first season.

So, unless they reappear in flashback, we’ve seen the last of Dr. Richard Hanover (Jon Jon Briones), nurse Huck Finnigan (Charlie Carver), Lenore Osgood (Sharon Stone), Dolly (Alice Englert), Charles Wainwright (Corey Stoll), and Harold (Jon Jon Briones) (Jermaine Williams).

Although no new cast members have been announced, we wouldn’t be surprised if any new patients arrive at Lucia State.

Has the trailer for Season 2 of Ratched been released yet?

Unfortunately, no trailer has been released yet.

However, if you keep an eye on this space, we’ll keep you informed.

Netflix normally releases the trailer about a month before the whole season is released, and this usually happens after we receive teaser posters and release date.

What is the total number of seasons of Ratched?

Ratched has only one season available to stream right now, and you can only watch the first season on Netflix.

There are eight episodes in the first season. Each one lasts approximately an hour.

How many episodes are there in Season 2 of Ratched?

Ratched will have a “two-season, 18-episode order,” according to the same story from The Hollywood Reporter, which indicates we can expect at most 10 episodes in the second season. Those ten episodes may be all we need to see the series come to a close.

We may also anticipate each episode being roughly an hour long.

When will the second season of Ratched begin filming?

There is no official announcement on when the second season of the TV show will begin production. It doesn’t appear that the new season will begin production anytime soon as of December 2021.

It’s safe to assume that Ratched season 2 will begin filming in 2022.

