Fleabag Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot and Latest Updates 2022!

Phoebe Waller-Fleabag Bridge is a British black comedy sitcom based on her 2013 play of the same name. The play, as well as the show, was well received by audiences and critics, receiving an IMDB rating of 8.7.

Will there be a third season of ‘Fleabag’?

At this time, it does not appear that the third season of Fleabag will be produced. Phoebe has been insistent about the show’s stopping after two seasons, at least for the time being. “I feel like it’s done,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in August 2019, “but I do have a fantasy of bringing her back when I’m, like, 45 or 50.” “Over the previous two seasons, she has gone on the most significant trip, beginning as someone who loathed herself and ending as someone who believes she can love and forgive herself.” I’m going to have to respect that arc and let her live for a while.” “The reasons to end never felt as primal as they do now,” she said in the interview. “I’m a great believer in gut instinct.”

At the 2019 Emmys, Phoebe said that the show would be canceled after two seasons. Phoebe told the journalists backstage after her major achievements, “To be honest, this just feels like the most wonderful, perfect way to say goodbye to everything, actually.” “It feels like the story is finished… “It feels just right.”

Phoebe had previously stated in March 2019 that season 2 would be the “last curtain” for Fleabag. “I’ve given it some thought, and there won’t be one.” She told the BBC, “This is it—this is the ultimate curtain.” “I did mention that the last time.” So there’s still hope!

If the third season of Fleabag is ever made, Andrew Scott would be delighted to reprise his role as the one and only Hot Priest. “Beyond a shadow of a doubt.” When asked if he’d return for a third season, Andrew told TV Insider in October 2019: “I’ll do whatever she asks.” “However, I prefer that the chapter is now closed for the time being because I think it was a lovely, wonderful finale.” It was a lovely conclusion.”

Unfortunately, the door to return remains shut for the time being.

While Waller-Bridge said there were no current plans to continue the program in a 2019 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she did add she wouldn’t rule it out in the future.

Where can you watch Fleabag seasons 1 and 2 online?

Seasons 1 and 2 are currently available on BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom.

Trailer of Fleabag:

