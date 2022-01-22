Marco Polo Season 3 Release Date: Confirmation on Renewal or Cancellation!

Marco Polo is one of the best historical dramas to have shown on Netflix in the previous five years. Since then, Marco Polo fans have been clamoring for Season 3 of the show. The series, which is based on Marco Polo’s early years at Kublai Khan’s court, has amassed a devoted following. Will they be able to see the third season of their beloved show? Here’s everything you need to know.

Marco Polo is a historical drama television series set in the United States. This show was conceived by John Fusco and produced by The Weinstein Company. Netflix released the first season on December 12, 2014. Despite the mixed reviews, Netflix has decided to extend the show for a second season. Both of these series lasted ten episodes.

The Second Season was already a disastrous move, and its dismal performance led to the series’ termination on Netflix shortly after its premiere. If it’s any consolation, critics and viewers have mixed feelings about the show. Netflix lost $200 million during the course of two seasons.

As a result, Netflix and The Weinstein Company decided to cancel Marco Polo for Season 3 as a mutual decision.

Oh well, it was heartbreaking for the fans. They tried everything they could to persuade the producers to renew Marco Polo for the following season. It was followed by a slew of petitions, all of which failed.

It was a resounding NO for Netflix!

It appears that no one was interested in making a financial investment in the American drama series.

You already know the answer if you’re reading this! I wish I could offer more comfort, but all I can do is send hugs.

Cindy’s Opinion

Soon after the show was canceled, Netflix Vice President Cindy Holland issued a statement.

“We’d like to express our gratitude to all of our collaborators on Marco Polo, from the performers, whose performances were outstanding; to the dedicated producers, including Dan Minahan, John Fusco, Patrick Macmanus, and their crew. They put their hearts and souls into the show, as did Harvey, David, and our colleagues at The Weinstein Company, who were fantastic collaborators from beginning to end,” she remarked.

