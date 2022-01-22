Centaurworld Season 3 Release Date: Confirm or Cancelled! Check Here!

‘Centaurworld,’ a Netflix animated musical comedy series created by Megan Nicole Dong, follows a homesick warhorse named Horse who discovers herself in a fantastical world filled with strange creatures. She meets a few of these edgy characters who like to sing above all else and tries to find a way to feel at ease in their presence.

Horse’s journey, on the other hand, is filled with obstacles at every turn, even more so than her past adventures as a warhorse. Since its premiere on July 30, 2021, the show has captivated both young and old audiences. This family-friendly series offers engaging characters set to upbeat music and a thought-provoking plot, making it widely appealing. So, if you’re seeking information about the third season’s release, we’d like to provide you with the most up-to-date information!

Release Date:

Season 3 of Centaurworld is set to premiere in the second quarter of 2022. A release with a lot of fun, laughter, and intrigue is coming soon. Keep your eyes peeled for more details.

Centaurworld Season 3 Plot:

Horse dives into the Nowhere King’s head and becomes locked there in the season 2 finale of ‘Centaurworld.’ Horse is taken to her past, where secrets are slowly disclosed and the reality of her existence is shown to her, while Rider and Horse’s other friends strive to bring her back. The horse is on the verge of losing hope in the last moments of the season, but her pals discover a solution to save her. The horse begins to embrace her existence as the second edition comes to a close.

The third season of ‘Centaurworld’ will almost certainly send Horse, Rider, and the rest of the cast on another exciting and soul-searching journey. The horse has grown out of her homesickness and has developed a strong attachment to her new buddies. If the show is recommissioned, we should expect to see greater character development in the following season.

Cast Of Centaurworld Season 3:

Horse stars Kimiko Glenn as a brave warhorse who is separated from her rider and finds herself in Centaurworld, a mysterious sanctuary.

She was born and raised in the Lost Forest, which was tragically destroyed after a sad battle.

Sophia Lewis portrays Baby Wammawink.

Zulius, a flamboyant and effeminate zebra-like centaur who can shapeshift his mane magically and is openly gay, is played by Parvesh Cheena.

Chris Diamantopoulos portrays Ched, a caustic and vicious centaur with a sparrow-like appearance. He is enraged by the horse and pledges vengeance.

Roman Engel portrays Ched as a child.

Megan, Glendale, is a neurotic and kleptomaniac gerenuk-like centaur played by Nicole Dong who can store an infinite quantity of items in a pocket universe buried in her stomach.

Isabella Russo portrays young Glendale.

Durpleton, a sweet and innocent giraffe-like centaur, is played by Josh Radnor.

He’s the gentlest of the group.

MAIN CHARACTERS

Megan Nicole Dong as Glendale

Josh Radnor as Durpleton

Jessie Mueller as Rider

Kimiko Glenn as Horse

Megan Hilty as Wammawink

Parvesh Cheena as Zulius

Chris Diamantopoulos as Ched

SUPPORTING CHARACTERS

Brian Stokes Mitchell as the Nowhere King

Dee Bradley Baker as Phillip “Stabby” Bonecrunch

Maria Bamford as The Duchess Malangella

Brian D’Arcy James as The General

Colleen Ballinger as Crandy

Scott Hoying as Mouthpiece

Grey Griffin as Old Man

Donna Lynne Champlin as the Prairiedogtaur

Wendie Malick as Gurple Durpleton

Santigold as Judge Jacket

David Johansen as Beartaur

Fred Armisen as Splendib

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as Johnny Teatime

Jamie Cullum as Sunfish Merguy

Rosalie Craig as the Whaletaur Shaman

Renée Elise Goldsberry as Waterbaby

Tony Hale as Durpletoot

Carl Faruolo as Gebbrey

Lea Salonga as the Mysterious Woman

First Aid Kit as The Tree Shamans

Flula Borg as Comfortable Doug

Paul F. Tompkins as Horse’s tail

CENTAURWORLD SEASON 2 HAS HOW MANY EPISODES?

Centaurworld premiered on Netflix on December 7, 2021, and a total of eight episodes were published to complete the first season.

For easy navigation through your season 2 binge, we’ve highlighted each episode title below:

Episode 1: Horsatia Wighair Beansz?

Episode 2: All Herd All the Terd

Episode 3: My Tummy, Yours Hurts

Episode 4: Holes: Part 3

Episode 5: Bunch O’ Scrunch

Episode 6: The Ballad of Becky Apples

Episode 7: The Hootenanny

Episode 8: The Last Lullaby

