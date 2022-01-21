WandaVision season 2: Possible Release Date Leaks & Latest Updates 2022!

Spoilers for the rest of the season of WandaVision follow.

WandaVision’s future is as unsure as to the show’s future itself. Do you think Marvel will continue the story of everyone’s favorite Avengers after the first season is over?

It’s not clear if there will be a second season of WandaVision or any other new superhero show on Disney+, but Marvel chief Kevin Feige has been famously vague.

It was revealed by Feige in an interview with Variety earlier this year that each show’s number of seasons will vary:

“Some shows have been created with the intention of expanding our tale before being turned into films. Dr. Strange 2 has already been announced to feature [Elizabeth] Olsen. In Captain Marvel 2, Teyonah Parris (WandaVision’s Monica Rambeau actress) will join the cast.”

The release date for the second season of WandaVision:

The second season of WandaVision is unlikely to premiere for several years if it gets the go-ahead. The next Disney Plus programming slate for Marvel Studios is jam-packed.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which doesn’t even hit theatres until March 25, 2022, has a connection to WandaVision, as revealed earlier in this piece. For now, we’re looking at 2023 or 2024 as the earliest possible dates for the release of WandaVision season 2.

WandaVision season 2 cast possibilities:

Elizabeth Olsen, who played Scarlet Witch Wanda Maximoff, and Paul Bettany, who played Vision, starred in WandaVision.

They were accompanied by Agnes/Agatha Harkness’s Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Randall Park, and Kat Dennings, as well as scientist Darcy Lewis, played by Randall Park and Kat Dennings, respectively.

Related:

It is quite improbable that WandaVision season 2 will go through without the show’s two main stars. Hahn’s performance was widely lauded, therefore she’s also a must-have. Parris appears to be a permanent member of the Captain Marvel team. If Park and Dennings are paired up again, that would be fantastic. It’s impossible to know what Marvel has in store for these characters, though

That being said, it’s exceedingly doubtful that any of the Westview residents, such as Emma Caulfield or Evan Peters, will appear in the second season of WandaVision.

When can we expect to see a trailer for WandaVision season 2?

WandaVision’s second season has yet to be confirmed, hence there is no trailer to go along with it. In the meantime, we can reminisce about the classic sitcoms that season one has done so well with.

Stay tuned for more updates with alphanewscall!