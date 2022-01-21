That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Confirmed! Check Latest Updates Here!

Is season 3 of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime confirmed? Season 3 of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has yet to be officially confirmed, so no release date for the anime series has been set.

Is there going to be a third season of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime? When will Season 3 of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime be released?

Here’s everything we know so far about whether or not a third season of Reincarnated as a Slime will air in 2022, as well as the likely release date.

Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken, or TenSura in Japan, is based on the popular light novel That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime.

Fuse wrote and Mitz Vah illustrated the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime light novel series.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is a fantastic fantasy isekai anime series with fantastic worldbuilding elements, so it’s no surprise that fans are wondering if there will be a season 3.

Rimuru Tempest is the main character in this anime series.

Satoru Mikami is a typical corporate employee who is reincarnated as a slime in an unfamiliar realm with the ability to devour anything and imitate its appearance and abilities.

How many seasons are there in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime?

The anime That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has two seasons. There are a couple of OVAs as well. That means there won’t be a third season of Reincarnated as a Slime.

There will also be a Tensei shitara Slime Datta Ken Movie, which will be released in Fall 2022, as revealed at the end of the second season.

In October 2018, the first season of the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime, consisting of 24 episodes, launched in Japan. Since then, the series has acquired a considerable fan base who are still hopeful for a Season 3 of Reincarnated as a Slime.

Continue reading to find out if That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime will be renewed for a second season and when it will air.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Release Date:

Season 2 of ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ was televised in two parts, the first of which aired from January 12, 2021, to March 30, 2021. The second installment premiered on June 29, 2021, and lasted 13 episodes before wrapping up on September 21, 2021.

Here’s all we know about the next edition of the Isekai fantasy anime. A theatrical feature for the series was announced shortly after the presentation of the season 2 finale. The film is set to hit theatres in the fall of 2022. Although there has been no official word from Eight Bit about season 3 of the anime, the film announcement is wonderful news for fans who have been hoping for the show to be renewed.

Aside from the source content, anime renewals are mostly determined by the ratings of the previous season and the global fan base. In recent years, the Isekai series has constantly ranked as one of the most popular shows, and its fan base has only grown. Sixteen volumes of the same light novel series have been covered in the first two seasons, and there is still enough material for a few more parts.

Given that the theatrical feature was announced shortly after the conclusion of the second season, we are unlikely to learn about the upcoming installment’s renewal and release date until next year. Season 3 of ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ is expected to premiere in mid-2023, based on the aforementioned facts and past season release patterns.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

In the season 2 finale, Rimuru uses all of his abilities against Clayman, who has acquired a few new tricks of his own that surprise the protagonist. Meanwhile, as the Demon Lord turns the tables on the adversary, Veldora fights Milim, making it impossible for her to save Clayman. However, Clayman’s heightened powers make him appear scary for a time following his awakening, but Rimuru eventually triumphs, putting an end to the feud.

The ramifications of Clayman’s defeat will be felt early in Season 3. The Holy Empire of Lubelius, which has previously attacked Rimuru under the command of Hinata Sakaguchi, the crusader troops’ captain, will have to contend with the possibility of reprisal from the protagonist’s soldiers. Hinata will most likely meet Rimuru, despite the precarious political situation. Rimuru will hold a large festival, which will feature a war tournament, once the political settlements are in place.

Season 3 cast of ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime’:

Despite the fact that the rest of the cast remained the same from the previous season, the directors changed.

For the second season of ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime,’ Nakayama replaced Kikuchi, who had directed the previous season.

The remaining voice artists will bring your favorite characters to life when the anime is renewed for a third season.

For the English dubbing:

Brittney Karbowski’s Rimuru, Mallorie Rodak’s Great Sage, Ryan Reynolds’ Gobta, Tyson Rinehart’s Ranga, Michelle Rojas’ Shion, and Kent Williams’ Rigurd.

For the Japanese dubbing:

Miho Okasaki’s slime Rimuru, Megumi Toyoguchi’s Great Sage, Asuna Tomari’s hobgoblin Gobta, Chikahiro Kobayashi’s wolfish Ranga, Mao Ichimichi’s ogress Shion, and Kanehira Yamamoto’s goblin lord Rigurd.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime – Official Trailer:

This post will be updated with the appropriate information once the news is officially confirmed.

