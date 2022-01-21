Sweet Home Season 2 Release Date: Cancellation & Renewal Status in 2022!

Fans seem to be enjoying Netflix’s new K-Drama horror-thriller Sweet Home. Despite the fact that Netflix has yet to renew Sweet Home for a second season, the show’s fans are already waiting for an order from the streaming giant. Based on the webtoon comic by Yongchan Hwang, the Netflix Original Korean sci-fi series After just three days on Netflix’s Top 10 list, according to Decider, the show became a viral sensation. An unforeseen family tragedy forces a reclusive high school student to leave his home, where he discovers a terrifying reality where monsters are attempting to wipe out humanity. It’s now up to him and a small band of disgruntled heroes to do all they can to keep the planet from ending forever. Netflix’s original series is now available on Netflix.

Season 2 of ‘Sweet Home’ is scheduled to premiere on what date?

Netflix has yet to confirm a second season of the show, which is unfortunate for fans. Netflix has denied rumours that production on season 2 will begin in December 2021.

Netflix claims that “nothing has been determined” about the production of Season 2 of “Sweet Home.”

Who knows, though? A lot of material is available for future episodes, and the show is certainly popular. There are 140 chapters in the original Sweet Home Webtoon series, and many fans have remarked that major plotlines have yet to be addressed in the first season.

Soompi spoke to a representative from Namoo Actors, Song Kang’s agency, who confirmed that the actor is still in talks with Netflix about a second season of the show.

There has been some talk, but nothing has been verified yet. “It is true that we are having negotiations about it.”

The Season 2 Plot of ‘Sweet Home’: What Is It?

A group of neighbors banded up in Season 1 to fight creatures bent on wiping out civilization. Sweet Home’s characters must decide whether to work together or go alone, which leads to significant character development and story twists throughout the course of the 10 episodes. This might be explored in greater depth in future episodes. During the first season, the Green Houses complex was home to only a handful of people who made it out alive.

Season 2 of ‘Sweet Home’ Cast:

A high school student named Cha Hyun Soo is the protagonist of the series. Song Kang portrays Hyun Soo in the film. Season 1 of the show featured Lee JinWook as “former detective SangWook; Lee SiYoung as former special operative Seo YiKung; Lee DoHyun as brainiac Lee Eunhyuk; Park GyuYoung as musician Yoon JiSu; Go Min-Si as Eun Lee, Lee EunHyuk’s younger sister; Kim NamGee as Korean language professor Jeong JaeHeon; Kim KapSoo as terminally ill If and when Netflix approves Sweet Home Season 2, it will be intriguing to see who joins the cast.

