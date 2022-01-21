BMF Season 2 Release Date – Is This Series Renewed or Cancelled? | Complete Info!

Since it launched on Starz back in September, BMF has rapidly become one of the best TV shows of the year.

The series has been loaded with twists and turns as it has chronicled the lives of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and his brother Terry as they have attempted to construct their own drug empire in southwest Detriot.

Each new episode has left fans wanting more but after season 1 came to a conclusion on November 21st, would BMF return to Starz for season 2?

WILL BMF RETURN FOR SEASON 2?

Yes, there will be a second season of BMF.

On September 30th, just four days after the first episode of BMF aired on Starz, the show was renewed for a second season.

There has been a strong response to the series, as evidenced by the show’s high Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 83%. More episodes have been announced.

Although no release date has been set for season 2, it is expected that fans will have to wait until the second half of 2022 for the next chapter of BMF to be shown to them.

The Cast Of BMF Season 2:

Snoop Dogg portrays Pastor Swift

Steve Harris portrays Detective Bryant

Serayah portrays Lori Walker

La La Anthony portrays Markaisha Taylor

Eminem as White Boy Rick (Guest Starring)

Walnette Marie Santiago as Cecile aka Big L (Guest Starring)

Felisha Terrell as Commander Mars aka Commander Marceline ‘Mars’ Beckwith (Guest Starring)

Demetrius Flenory Jr. portrays Demetrius Flenory

Da’Vinchi portrays Terry Flenory

Myles Truitt portrays B-Mickie

Russell Hornsby portrays Charles Flenory

Michole Briana White portrays Lucille

Sydney Mitchell as LaWanda

What can we expect from the second season of BMF?

This show’s second season was renewed just a few days after the first episode aired, so it’s too early to speculate about what will happen in the second season. However, we can expect Curtis Jackson, the show’s executive producer, to expand on the first episode’s focus on the two brothers and their empire. Keep in mind that the lives of these two brothers are chronicled in this series, which is based on a true story.

Like Curtis’ Power and Power Book II, we may expect it to be even more thrilling. He (Hitch) acknowledged that he was looking forward to seeing what Curtis, Randy, and the award-winning movie cast had in store for the second season in a statement released to the media by Starz President Jeffrey Hitch.

The world-famous rapper Eminem, whose discography includes such classics as Marshall Mathers LP, may also appear, albeit only briefly. This means that Season 2 will be even bigger and better than Season 1.

When can we expect the second season trailer for BMF?

The second season of this show will not have a trailer, which is a shame. As a result, it’s impossible for us to predict what will happen. However, if Starz releases a trailer for this eagerly anticipated season, we will keep you updated. While we wait for a trailer, you can catch up on previous seasons on Netflix.

The first trailer for BMF Season 1 is seen below:

BMF Season 2: What’s the Biggest Question?

When will the second season of BMF air?

As far as we can tell, it will premiere in September of 2022.

