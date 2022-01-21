And Just Like That Season 2 Release Date: Is it Officially Confirmed By HBO? | Complete Info

Is there going to be a second season of And Just Like That?

There you are! Even if And Just Like That premiered in December, we’re unlikely to learn the show’s premiere date just yet.

By having the first two episodes of the 10-episode season arrive all at once, viewers can look forward to a new episode each week until February.

If the crew decides to go through with a second season, it’s unlikely that filming will begin until after that time.

In other words, the show will not return until at the earliest in September at the very latest.

But first, let’s receive the much-needed confirmation of renewal.

What about the Just Like It cast for season 2? Will they all be back for that as well?

If And Just Like That does come back, it will be impossible to have Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis without Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte.

Although we can hope, we wouldn’t bet on Kim Cattrall returning as Samantha Jones, if she ever does.

Related:

And Just Like That decapitated John “Big” Preston, Carrie’s husband, in the premiere episode, causing controversy among viewers. As a result, Chris Noth’s stint on the show appears to be coming to an end as well.

But at least some new female members of the crew have joined us. New characters Nicole Ari Parker, Sara Ramirez, and Karen Pittman all had an immediate impact on both the characters and the audience.

Dr. Nya Wallace (Pittman), a law school professor, portrays Dr. Nya Wallace (Ramirez). Lisa Todd Wexley (Parker), an uber-wealthy mother of three, plays Lisa Todd Wexley (Pittman).

Stanford Blatch, Carrie’s gay BFF, had one final appearance in season one, played by Willie Garson. Garson died of pancreatic cancer just two weeks after filming his scenes for the episode. He was 57 years old.

And Just Like That season 2 plot:

At this point, your guess is as good as ours. As for the rest of the show, we’re betting there will be sex and New York.

However, the focus of the show has switched to the three main characters as they enter a new phase of their lives after their dating days are over. They’ve grown into successful businesswomen and mothers whose children are moving on to new stages in their own lives.

After Big’s untimely death, Carrie is readjusting to life as a single woman.

It’s reasonable to assume that this saga will continue into future seasons.

The season 2 trailer for Just Like That:

There is no official trailer till now.

Keep an eye on this page for any new information about And Just Like That. Till then let’s stay tuned for with alphanewscall!