The Mandalorian season 3 Release Date: Everything You Need To Know!

Season 3 of The Mandalorian is in the works, however, the exact release date is uncertain at this time. Star Wars is all about the other helmet-wearing, gunslinging bounty hunter now that The Book of Boba Fett is available on Disney Plus. However, according to Greef Karga actor Carl Weathers, the new Mando season has begun production, which means we’re one step closer to finally seeing Din Djarin return to the small screen.

However, just because there isn’t much information about the upcoming season out there doesn’t mean there isn’t any — there is, and we’ve gathered it all here. We’ve received cast information, remarks from director Jon Favreau and Moff Gideon actor Giancarlo Esposito, and the best guess at when a trailer will be released. So read on to learn everything there is to know about season 3 of The Mandalorian. This is the path to take!

Season 3 of The Mandalorian will begin filming at the end of 2021, according to Greef Karga actor Carl Weathers. If the show follows its typical release schedule, we should expect the series to premiere sometime in late 2022. Season 3, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor will all be available on Disney Plus in 2022, according to a report from THR.

Disney, on the other hand, has confirmed that Andor and the Obi-Wan Kenobi series will both be released in 2022 but hasn’t said anything about season 3 of The Mandalorian. Is it possible that the show will premiere in 2023? Hopefully, after The Book of Boba airs on Disney Plus, we’ll get some clarification, as that series is presently the attention of everyone at Lucasfilm.

Who are the cast members of the Mandalorian Season 3?

Thankfully, none of the important characters perished. That’s great news because it implies that almost everyone will be back in Season 3 of The Mandalorian. You can guarantee Pedro Pascal will reprise his role as Din Djarin, however, Grogu will no longer be stuck to his side at all times (a sad thought).

Related:

Fans may also expect Katee Sackhoff to reprise her role as Bo-Katan, and Sasha Banks to reprise her role as Koska Reeves if her schedule permits. Despite the fact that Temuera Morrison is getting his own show, Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand might still help Mando. Despite Gina Carano’s prejudiced statements on Twitter, Cara Dune’s debut is feasible, and she may also star in the planned spinoff Rangers of the New Republic.

Finally, after his huge appearance in the Season 2 finale, we have to presume Luke Skywalker will return. But it’s unclear whether Disney will keep with the problematic CGI, update to whatever Marvel has been employing, or completely recast the character (is Sebastian Stan available?).

What happens in the Mandalorian Season 3?

Given that the Season 2 finale tied up a lot of loose ends in the tale, it’s difficult to say at this point. Now that he’s no longer responsible for Baby Yoda, it’s probable that Mando may return to his work as a bounty hunter, reconnecting with Greef Karga.

Bo-Katan Kryze’s mission to retake Mandalore may also include Din Djarin. That would be thrilling, given that his Mandalorian past has only been hinted at on the show. Returning to the planet could put his face to face with other Children of the Watch members, allowing him to explain how he was raised.

There could also be friction now that Mando has consented to join Bo-Katan, who clearly despises the religious zealots she referred to earlier. There’s also the fact that Bo-Katan will almost certainly have to fight Mando for ownership of the Darksaber, so despite Grogu’s absence, there’s still plenty of tales to be told.

Despite the fact that nothing is known about The Mandalorian’s plot, it appears that one major element from the first two seasons will be gone. The “Volume,” a 360-degree greenscreen that is altered in real-time to depict the series’ expansive settings, is no longer on set, according to Inverse. Could this indicate that the series would place a greater emphasis on the handcrafted sets that made the first trilogy so popular?

The Mandalorian season 3 trailer:

Stay tuned for more updates with alphanewscall!