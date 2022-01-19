Snowpiercer Season 3: Release Date: Renewal Status & Cancellation in 2022!

Season 3 of ‘Snowpiercer’ is about to premiere on TNT and Netflix.

Season 3 of Snowpiercer is in the works, following the highly popular television version of Bong Joon-post-apocalyptic ho’s film of the same name from 2013. The first two seasons debuted on Netflix, however, the series has subsequently moved to TNT.

“Snowpiercer has been an exceptionally successful series for us that continues to capture the imagination of viewers, build an audience, and sustain great ratings,” said Sam Linsky and Adrienne O’Riain, co-heads of scripted original programming for TBS, TNT, and truTV.

“All of our seasons embark on an emotional, surprising voyage, and the well-plotted narratives will continue to expand and remain relevant to audiences,” they said, adding that Snowpiercer has already been renewed for a fourth season. Here’s what you should know:

The release date for the third season of Snowpiercer:

Snowpiercer season 3 will premiere on TNT in the United States on Monday, January 24, 2022.

UK audiences will be able to watch episodes on Netflix every following Tuesday, with the first episode premiering on Tuesday, January 25th.

The plot of the third season of ‘Snowpiercer’

Season 3 begins up with Layton and his inner circle controlling a small pirate train in search of Melanie and a probable warm place to reestablish civilization, supported by a newfound survivor, following on from the events of Snowpiercer season 2, which ended on a high note. Back aboard Snowpiercer, Mr. Wilford is consolidating power, only to be thwarted by Layton’s secret supporters hiding on the train who are dedicated to the cause.”

Season 3 cast of ‘Snowpiercer’

Everyone who made it through the grueling first two seasons of Snowpiercer is anticipated to return. Here’s a rundown of the main characters we’re looking forward to seeing:

Melanie Cavill is played by Jennifer Connelly.

Andre Layton is played by Daveed Diggs.

Joseph Wilford is played by Sean Bean.

Alexandra Cavill is played by Rowan Blanchard.

Ruth Wardell is played by Alison Wright.

Bess Till is played by Mickey Sumner.

Bennett Knox is played by Iddo Goldberg.

Josie Wellstead is played by Katie McGuinness.

Miss Audrey is played by Lena Hall.

Pike is played by Steven Ogg.

Is there a trailer available?

Yes, the Snowpiercer season 3 trailer is officially out, and it looks as intense as ever as we follow up with Andre Layton, who’s urgently attempting to find Melanie aboard a new pirate train that’s nothing like the one they’re used to.

