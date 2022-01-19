Queen Sugar’ to End With Season 7: Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled?

The Bordelon family of the OWN drama Queen Sugar is likely to feel a little like your family after six seasons of following their lives. Prepare to bid farewell to the fictional Louisiana siblings, who met at the start of the first season to manage their family’s land and have been through a lot since then.

OWN announced in November 2021, ahead of the season six finale, that Queen Sugar would return in 2022 for its seventh—and final—season. Since its debut, the show has been praised for its well-developed characters and for tackling timely issues such as racism and the Covid-19 pandemic (and their intersection). Similarly, Queen Sugar made headlines for its all-female cast of directors, with many of them launching their careers as a result of the show.

In an official statement, creator Ava DuVernay reflected on the series’ conclusion. “There is a time for everything.” And, with our colleagues at OWN and Warner Bros. Television, my producing partner Paul Garnes and I have had seven beautiful seasons making Queen Sugar with a fantastic cast and crew,” said DuVernay. “To write and produce seven seasons of a modern drama about a Black family is a bold move in our industry, and a triumph that far exceeds my wildest expectations.” Now I’m convinced that the storey, which began with Oprah’s suggestion as a sunrise, is ready for its sunset as a fully realised dream. Queen Sugar has been one of the true joys of my career, and I owe her an inexhaustible debt of gratitude.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Queen Sugar’s final episodes.

Season 7 is set to premiere in 2022:

Queen Sugar will make a comeback in 2022, but the exact date has yet to be determined. Queen Sugar’s writing room has made progress on the scripts, according to OWN, and production will begin in 2022.

The entire cast is anticipated to reprise their roles:

The entire ensemble cast of the show is expected to reunite once more. Rutina Wesley (Nova Bordelon), Dawn-Lyen Gardner (Charlotte “Charley” Bordelon West), Nicholas L. Ashe (Micah West), Bianca Lawson (Darla Sutton), Tina Lifford (Violet Bordelon), Omar J. Dorsey (Hollywood Desonier), Henry G. Sanders (Prosper Denton), and Timon Kyle Durrett are among the cast members (Davis West).

Following his character’s sojourn in Washington, D.C., Ethan Hutchinson, who plays Ralph Angel and Darla’s kid, Blue, will return in Season 7. And, as a result of Ralph Angel and Darla had a daughter in the finale, his life is changing once more.

Ava DuVernay already knows how it’s going to end

The final scene of Queen Sugar is still fresh in Ava DuVernay’s thoughts. “I didn’t consider how to get to the end; I simply know what it will be.” “I’m enthused about where it’s all headed, so the adventure will be taking steps to get to the conclusion of the voyage as we start writing more,” DuVernay told Deadline.

Hopefully, the storey will end on a happy note. “Black joy looks beautiful on this family,” Lifford said of the joyous season six conclusion and what it means for season seven. The Bordelon siblings grew their families in the finale, with Ralph Angel and Darla welcoming a kid, Davis and Charley agreeing to remarry and go to Los Angeles, and Nova and Dominic tying the knot. “This can’t and won’t be perfect all of the time, but it’s a start.”

Previous seasons of Queen Sugar are available to watch online.

Do you need to catch up? Seasons one through five are currently available on Hulu. Season six has yet to be released on Netflix, however, it is available for purchase. After you’ve finished viewing, read Natalie Baszile’s novel, Queen Sugar.

QUEEN SUGAR Season 6 Official Trailer:

