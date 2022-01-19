Madden 23 CONFIRMED Release Date, System Requirements & Rumors!

It’s almost time to start thinking about Madden 23, and what EA Sports might have in store for the next installment of this long-running franchise.

Here’s everything we know about Madden 23 so far, as well as when we can expect to learn more about the game.

Madden 23: Features And What Else To Expect?

Madden 22 came with a lot of feature than its predecessor. Campaign mode called Face of the Franchise mode is one of them. This mode puts the players into the shoe of promising characters who choose a college and then are drafted in the NFL games. Decision-making is an important part that impacts the career directly. The franchise mode gets updates regularly. There is an update coming in January that might add new features to franchise mode. Many fans have put some good ideas regarding the franchise model to make it better than it is now. They should expect the mode to come in the new game and hopefully with the ideas they have given. Nothing else is known about the franchise model at the moment.

Better AI system, commissioner tools improvements, coaching and staff management, scouting improvements, a new team chemistry system, and new scenario engine enhancements are some of the new features of Madden 22. The home advantage feature is another new feature that gives a certain advantage to the teams playing on their home field. Fans should expect to get all these features added to the next game with some improvement. Fans will have to wait for the trailer to know more about the new features coming in Madden 23.

When will Madden 23 be released?

The anticipated release date for Madden 23 is Friday, August 19, 2022.

While this is still unconfirmed, it would fit in well with the release of Madden 22.

The exact release date has fluctuated throughout the years, but Madden has always been closely linked to the start of the NFL season, and this year they decided to release Madden 22 a few weeks before the season started.

The NFL’s opening game in 2022 is anticipated to be in early September, and going with a late-August Friday start makes perfect sense given that they soaked in some NFL preseason buzz as well as hype once the regular season began.

The official release date for Madden 23 should be released in June or July, and it will most likely be announced at the same time as the next cover athlete or athletes.

Trailer for the First Look

On June 17, 2021, the official reveal trailer for Madden 22 was released, one year after the reveal trailer for Madden 21 was released on June 16, 2020.

Looking ahead to next year, the Madden 23 reveal video is expected to debut on June 16, 2022, along with a slew of additional announcements.

Predictions for Cover Athletes

With Madden 22’s dual-cover showcasing Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes as repeat cover players, it’s difficult to predict where they’ll go with Madden 23.

While the Madden 23 cover has the potential to be a game-changer, it appears that now is the time to go with something a little more traditional, and a few names appear to be in the running.

We could see another cover for Lamar Jackson, or possibly a first for veterans Russell Wilson or even Matthew Stafford if they decide to stick to the quarterback and duplicate themes from recent years.

If they’re going non-QB, Cooper Kupp or Travis Kelce appears to be the front-runners right now, and both would be excellent choices for the Madden 23 cover athlete.

Stay tuned for the more latest information with alphanewscall!