By The Grace Of The Gods Season 2: – Possible Release Date & Renewal Status in 2022!

The anime series By the Grace of the Gods debuted in 2020. The adventure and fantasy anime’s plot is inspired by Roy’s novel and light novel series of the same name. Maho Film, a Japanese animation studio, created the anime, which was directed by Takeyuki Yanase. This company, which is relatively new to the anime industry, already received approval for the second season of the manga adaptation of the anime ‘I’m Standing on a Million Lives.’ By the Grace of the Gods premiered on Tokyo MX and BS Fuji on October 4, 2020, and ran for 12 episodes before wrapping up on December 20, 2020. It’s also unclear whether the animation, which is distributed by the well-known anime portal Funimation, will get a second season.

WHAT IS BY THE GRACE OF GODS’ STORYLINE?

Ryouma Takebayashi, 39, a lonely and sad man, dies in his sleep after sneezing and hitting his head on the ground. He meets three gods in the other world. The gods take pity on him and decide to reward him for his lifetime of kindness and goodness. He will be reincarnated as an eight-year-old child in a magical fantasy realm as his prize. Ryouma’s sole objective in life is to be himself and live happily. The gods bestow upon Ryouma a power that boosts his physical strength and allows him to control the elements, and they promise to watch over and protect him at all times. Ryouma now possesses the power to master all elements thanks to the gods’ gift. When he teleports to a forest, his new existence as a little kid officially begins.

Related:

Ryouma, who spends the majority of his time investigating slime, discovers new varieties of slime and manages to assemble an army of slime while honing his magical talents three years later. Despite his contentment with his solitary existence and comfortable cave home, he yearns for human connection. Ryouma is persuaded to join a traveling company after healing an injured member, and he leaves the jungle and his slimes behind. A completely new world awaits him, where his magical abilities and slime-catching skills evoke awe and respect.

By the Grace of the Gods Season 2 Release date:

Season 1 of “By the Grace of the Gods” ended in late 2020 after a 12-episode run. Fans waited months for word on whether or not there would be a second season. That changed in June 2021, when the official anime site for “By the Grace of the Gods” announced that filming for the second season had begun. Unfortunately, the new season’s official release date has yet to be announced. At the earliest, the new season could premiere in 2022, specifically during the fall anime season of that year. Season 1 premiered in October 2020, thus this would be similar. Otherwise, “By the Grace of the Gods” is expected to be released in 2023.

Funimation has already confirmed that Season 2 of “By the Grace of the Gods” will be released in the United States. On the same day that Season 2 was confirmed, Funimation revealed that the new season would be streamed live in Japan. Because Funimation streamed the first season and created the English dub, the site swiftly confirming its streaming plans for “By the Grace of the Gods” makes sense. Despite the fact that Funimation has yet to confirm it, the English dub will most likely be handled by them for the second season.

Season 2 of ‘By The Grace Of The Gods’: Who’s in the Cast?

Season 2’s formal casting has yet to be confirmed. However, we expect Azusa Tadokoro will continue to voice Ryouma Takebayashi, the anime’s main character. In season 2, Ryouma may also reunite with Eliaria Jamil and the rest of the Jamil family. As a result, we anticipate that some of their respective voice performers will return for the new season. There’s a chance we’ll see some fresh faces.

In the meantime, here are the characters from Season 1.

Inoue as Lulutia Kikuko

Inoue as Lulutia Hiroki

Yasumoto as Ryoma Takebayashi

Makoto Furukawa as Tabuchi

Yūki Kuwahara as Eliaria Daisuke

Ono as Reinhart Marika

Kōno as Miya Motomu

Kiyokawa as Gain Kikuko

The popularity of the anime:

By the Grace of the Gods was a popular anime in the year 2020. Its popularity, however, is limited around the world especially in Japan. We’ve seen several not-so-popular projects be authorized for the next season. However, given the present popularity, later seasons may be jeopardized. Only roughly 20k people follow the official Twitter account for the series right now. Animes that have been authorized for a second season often have a following of at least 100k people. When we look at the search volume on Google and the statistics from Myanimelist, we can tell that anime isn’t extremely popular over the world. The anime’s second season will provide a fantastic opportunity for it to grow in popularity.

Is There An Official Trailer For Season 2 Of “By The Grace Of The Gods”?

Season 2 of ‘By The Grace Of The Gods’ has yet to have an official trailer. The official trailer will most likely be released in 2022. Once the trailer is available, we will instantly update this space.

Till then for more latest updates stay tuned with alphanewscall!