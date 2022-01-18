Starstruck Season 2 Release Date: Confirm or Cancelled! Check Here!

Before the show’s return on BBC Three next month, the first image from season two of Rose Matafeo’s blockbuster rom-com Starstruck has been published. The first series had nearly 5 million views on BBC iPlayer, making it the channel’s most popular new comedy of 2021, and fans are clamoring for more. Here’s what we’ve learned so far.

The plot of Starstruck Season 2

The first season of Starstruck follows Jessie (Matafeo), a millennial juggling two dead-end jobs in East London, as she navigated the complexities of falling in love with legendary film actor Tom.

The six-part second season of Starstruck, co-written by Matafeo, Alice Snedden, and Nick Sampson, will pick up where the romance left off at the end of the first season. According to a summary, Jessie must deal with the real-world implications of staying and pursuing a relationship with Tom rather than sticking to her initial intention of returning home to New Zealand in season two, following her grand gesture at the end of season one.

“Thrilled that Starstruck will be returning to the BBC Three for a second series because I dropped my water bottle on set last year and would love to have it back,” Matafeo remarked of the season two news. The first look photograph depicts Jessie (Matafeo) and Tom brushing their teeth together in the mirror.

The cast of Starstruck Season 2

Matafeo, a comedian from New Zealand, will reprise his role as Jessie, as will Nikesh Patel, who plays her famous love interest, Tom Kapoor. Minnie Driver (Modern Love, Speechless) will reprise her role as Tom’s agent Cath in the second season, while Russell Tovey (Years and Years, Him & Her) will be a new addition to the cast.

Season two is set to premiere on BBC Three in the United Kingdom next month, but an exact date has yet to be revealed. Starstruck’s second season will air on HBO Max in the United States, ABC in Australia, and TVNZ in New Zealand.

Release Date for Season 2 of Starstruck

The critically acclaimed international success, which was developed, written, and starred award-winning comedian Matafeo, is due to return to television in February 2022 on a new and better BBC Three channel.

Is there a trailer available?

We haven’t seen a Starstruck season 2 trailer yet, but we’ll let you know as soon as one is released!

