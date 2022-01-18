She Hulk: Is This Series Release Date CONFIRMED For This Year!

For the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), a Hulk will take centre stage in a film – and it won’t be Mark Ruffalo’s, Bruce Banner.

Instead, Tatiana Maslany will play Banner’s cousin, Jennifer Walters, in She-Hulk, one of Marvel Studios’ many Disney Plus TV options planned to premiere in 2022. (Orphan Black, Perry Mason). Yes, a handful of MCU films will be released exclusively in theatres, but Marvel’s Phase 4 calendar for the coming year is also jam-packed with new TV shows.

“But who is She-Hulk?” you could ask. Walters is a lawyer who grows bigger, stronger, and greener after receiving a life-saving blood transfusion from her renowned ancestor, aka Bruce Banner, in the comics. Although she has comparable fury issues when she transforms into She-Hulk, she retains more of her own personality — and she has a lengthy history of defending superpowered people in court.

With Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige promising a “half-hour legal comedy” structure, the new show is likely to be unlike anything else in the MCU. Given that despite being superhero-centric programmes, WandaVision and Hawkeye were influenced by unique and odd genres, it appears that Marvel will continue to experiment with its production methodology on Disney Plus.

So, before of the show’s 2022 premiere, here’s a rundown of the most important case files from Marvel’s She-Hulk TV show.

She-Hulk release date: mid-2022?

While the Disney Plus Day online event in November 2021 offered only a vague “Coming Soon” in lieu of a clear release date for She-Hulk, a Disney Plus promo film released a month later confirmed the show’s arrival on the streaming platform in 2022.

That means it’ll arrive after Ms. Marvel’s “Summer 2022” premiere, but before the Oscar Isaac-starring Moon Knight, which began filming around the same time as She-Hulk. After a four-month shoot, primary photography on the show wrapped in August 2021, according to Comicbook.com.

She-Hulk is being created as ten 30-minute episodes, according to Kevin Feige, who told journalists during a WandaVision press day (via Collider) that “She-Hulk is being developed as ten 30-minute episodes.” WandaVision had nine episodes, whilst The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and Hawkeye all had six – albeit lengthier – episodes each.

What is the plot of the She-Hulk story?

Stan Lee and John Buscema developed Jennifer Walters, or She-Hulk, who initially appeared in the 1980s The Savage She-Hulk #1.

In the comics, she’s a lawyer who receives a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner, after being seriously injured in a shooting. While they share the same blood type and the transfusion saves her life, the large, green angry kind of consequences follow. When she loses her fury, she becomes a bright shade of green and gets superhuman strength, speed, endurance, and regeneration, similar to Banner – albeit she keeps a lot of her personality while she’s, well, Hulking out.

Although Walters alternated between her human and Hulk forms in earlier chapters in the comics, later renditions have kept her green all the time, with the character benefiting from her gamma-irradiated DNA’s additional confidence and strength.

The Disney Plus Day clip hints that She-TV Hulk’s form will switch back and forth between her two selves – at least at first – but we expect the She-Hulk origin narrative to appear relatively similar on-screen. Whatever happens, it’s apparent from the trailer that Banner will try to help his cousin deal with her rage-induced changes.

The framework of the She-Hulk narrative is perhaps the most intriguing aspect of it. In December 2020, Kevin Feige told Emmy Magazine (via SlashFilm) that the programme will be a “half-hour legal comedy,” implying that it will have as much in common with Ally McBeal as it does with The Incredible Hulk.

Indeed, if She-Hulk takes the “case of the week” approach, with Walters representing a different superhero/villain in court each episode, the show has the potential to push the MCU in some interesting new places. Jessica Gao, a veteran of Silicon Valley, Robot Chicken, and Rick and Morty’s famed ‘Pickle Rick’ episode, has been hired as the series’ head writer, implying that comedy will be just as important as the series’ action sequences.

There’s another aspect about She-Hulk that sets her apart from the rest of the MCU.

Jennifer Walters was having talks with writer/artist John Byrne via the comic-book panels he was making years before breaking the fourth wall became a significant component of the Deadpool brand. In an interview with Emmy Magazine, Feige stated that the new TV programme will “remain faithful” to Byrne’s 1980s run, implying that fourth wall breaching (or, in this case, shattering) could be on the cards. That certainly appears to be the case, given Maslany’s self-aware “you wouldn’t like me when I’m angry” statement in the Disney Plus Day Marvel showreel.

The She-Hulk tale is also unlikely to be a one-season deal like WandaVision. “We’re keeping in mind a structure for some of the shows that I mentioned [including She-Hulk] that would lead into a season two and a season three in a more direct fashion than, say, a show like WandaVision,” Feige told assembled media at a Television Critics Association panel in August 2021. (reported by IGN). That’s not to say She-Hulk won’t receive a second season, but like Loki’s upcoming second season, it’s more likely than not.

So far, the following people have been confirmed as part of She-cast: Hulk’s

Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination

Jameela Jamil as Titania

Renée Elise Goldsberry as Amelia

Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk

Ginger Gonzaga as an unnamed best friend

She-Hulk trailer:

Although an official trailer has yet to be released, Disney Plus subscribers have already seen some footage from the show.

There have been no full-length trailers for the She-Hulk series yet. During Disney Plus Day 2021, however, a tiny sneak peek was given, offering fans a glimpse of Tatiana Maslany’s hero.

So, when can we expect a full She-Hulk teaser? Hopefully soon, although if we had to guess, it would be around March/April 2022, ahead of the series’ likely premiere in May or June. That would put it ahead of the summer 2022 release of Ms Marvel.

