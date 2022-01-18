Mushoku Tensei Season 3 Release Date: Renewal Status & Cancellation in 2022!

‘Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation’ or ‘Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu’ is an isekai fantasy anime based on Rifujin na Magonote’s light novel series of the same name. The plot revolves around a good-for-nothing hikikomori who, after a lifetime of making cowardly decisions, does something courageous only to perish tragically in a car accident. To his surprise, he is unexpectedly resurrected as Rudeus Greyrat in another reality, with all of his memories intact. The protagonist, using his mature brain, masters magical powers at an alarming rate and swears to grow out of the shadow of his tragic past.

The isekai series has been harshly chastised in recent months for its ostensibly misogynistic elements. Magonote has responded to some of the criticism, and the show has grown in popularity since then. It continues to receive strong ratings from viewers, indicating that the novelist has persuaded them of his point of view on the subject. Fans are eager to learn what happens next for Rudeus after the first installment’s unclear finale. If you’re wondering the same thing, we’ve got you covered.

Release Date for Season 3 of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

The original anime network has yet to announce Mushoku Tensei Season 3, but we can expect it to return in 2022, as the anime is still in production, according to certain reports. The anime series is extremely successful, and the manga series is still ongoing, with 15 volumes issued so far. So, if the creators show any interest in the series’ continuation, Studio Bind will make a renewal announcement soon.

The second season of Jobless Reincarnation premiered on October 4, 2021, and ended on December 20, 2021, with the publication of the 23rd episode. It consisted of 12 episodes, each lasting 24 minutes. The final show concluded with a gorgeous Rudy banner thanking fans for watching Mushoku Tensei.

In light of the foregoing, it appears that the rumors are most likely correct. We may expect season 3 of ‘Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation’ to launch in Q3 or Q4 2022, assuming the show is formally green-lit in the coming months.

What Could the Plot of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3 Be About?

Rudeus is upset by flashbacks of his old life in the season 2 finale, which exposes how he was bullied at school. His sadness is exacerbated by the awful flashbacks. Meanwhile, when Roxy assists Kishirika, the latter displays her appreciation by using Demon Eyes to locate Rudeus’ family. When Roxy discovers that Zenith is on the Begaritt Continent, she immediately sets out to find her, accompanied by her group. When Rudeus receives the news, he displays incredible strength in overcoming the tragedies of his past and resuming his trip.

Season 3 may eventually reveal the identity of the unknown organization Sylphie wants to persuade to enlist Rudeus. Meanwhile, the protagonist will make some life-altering decisions and embrace his present by organizing a wedding and focusing on research. His brutal history will haunt him, and a strange white-masked female will attempt to endanger his life.

This article will be updated as soon as an authoritative source provides further information on Mushoku Tensei’s future.

