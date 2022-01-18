Die Hard 6 Release Date: Is Series CONFIRMED This Year!

In 2018, the action film Die Hard celebrated its 30th anniversary. Even three decades later, John McClane’s wild night at Nakatomi Plaza remains one of the best in the genre—and the picture that launched Bruce Willis’ career. So it’s only right that Die Hard 6 is coming 30 years later.

There was a lot of talk about a possible sequel after the previous five films—the most recent being 2013’s A Good Day to Die Hard—but it never seems to get off the ground at any movie studio. Those were the days.

In recent interviews, Willis has discussed the picture, and director Len Wiseman has stated that filming will begin as soon as the script is completed, telling Slashfilm that the next Die Hard will “happen really soon.”

Officially, Die Hard 6 will not be made

Fans sat up and took attention as a short video appeared to foreshadow Bruce Willis’ anticipated comeback to the Die Hard franchise in mid-October 2020. Unfortunately, it was the lead-in to a Die Hard-themed battery commercial, of all things. There have been other rumors since then, but producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura recently stated that a planned sixth installment, simply titled McClane, has been shelved due to the Fox-Disney merger. Di Bonaventura told Polygon that the project was “not happening” and that it was “dead in the sea.”

Details on the plot of Die Hard 6

There is, however, promise for fans of the franchise who are looking for something new. Di Bonaventura went on to clarify that he doesn’t know what the plans are for a possible sequel or prequel to Snake Eyes. If Disney decides to bring the franchise back, the producer has revealed his plans for the sixth chapter “It gave you the opportunity to meet a young John McClane and use Bruce […] you got to see both sides of him.” Surprisingly, the producer also commented openly about the film’s subject matter, noting, “It was a movie that wasn’t Die Hard at the time but morphed into Die Hard later.”

The cast of Die Hard 6

The only confirmed cast member planned to return was Bruce Willis as present John McClane when Die Hard 6, or McClane, was discussed publicly before being scrapped. With Bonnie Bedelia’s ex-wife Holly in the plans, one would suppose she’d return to reprise her part, but this isn’t certain. Mary Elizabeth Winstead indicated an interest in reprising her role as Lucy, John, and Holly’s kid. However, now that preparations for Die Hard 6 have fallen through, fans of Willis, Winstead, and other potential cast members may focus on their other confirmed projects.

‘Die Hard 6’: When will it be released?

There is no set date for the release of this film. The film is still under development, and we all know how long action movies take to shoot and even longer to finish in post-production.

The current Coronavirus pandemic is unlikely to help things move forward any time soon.

Following the release of A Good Day To Die Hard in theatres in 2013, Fox Studios began planning the sixth sequel, presumably in response to the film’s negative critical reception.

However, a Die Hard 6 has been in the works since 2017, with the film reportedly focusing on both the youthful and present-day John, as well as bringing back his ex-wife Holly.

Following Disney’s acquisition of Fox in 2019, the production for a theatrical release was abruptly canceled in August 2019.

However, in the summer of 2019, reports surfaced that Disney was developing McClane as a streaming series, which would probably air on Disney+ or Hulu.

Wiseman, the film’s director, also directed Live Free Or Die Hard in 2007. Despite being classed PG-13, the picture did far better with moviegoers (grossing close to $390 million worldwide) than the terrible fifth feature, John Moore’s A Good Day To Die Hard, which was released in 2013.

Hopefully, the new film will be well-received by critics and become a smash. There is currently no release date set for this picture. We’ll keep you updated as fresh information on ‘Die Hard 6’ becomes available.

