Joseline Cabaret Season 3: Possible Release Date & Renewal Status in 2022!

Joseline Hernandez is the star of the reality show Joseline’s Cabaret. It debuted on Zeus Network and The Shade Room on January 19, 2020.

Following six seasons on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Joseline Hernandez announced her departure on June 1 after a falling out with the show’s creator, Mona Scott-Young, and producers.

On January 8, 2018, We TV and Carlos King announced that Hernandez had struck a contract to feature her docu-series. In July 2018, shooting started on the project, previously known as Joseline Takes Miami.

A halt in Joseline Takes Miami production and a request for reshoots were reported on March 4, 2019.

Joseline Cabaret Season 3 Plot

There is a good probability that you have seen an episode of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta, in which Joseline Hernandez is a star. With her program, ‘Joseline’s Cabaret Miami,’ being produced by Zeus Network, the Puerto Rican Princess is on her way to greater and better things.

Businesswoman and mother to Baby Bella, who she shares with reality TV bad boy Stevie J, is bringing the “cabaret” to the nightlife scene to clean up the world of strip clubs.

When Joseline Hernandez hosts an upper-class cabaret burlesque performance for the rich and famous, it’s all about Joseline and her gorgeous but non-private female dancers.

The show’s narrative is heartfelt, with Joseline putting forth a lot of effort to make it happen. A disadvantage is that she competes with younger, less polished ladies who do not appreciate the need to dress to impress to get business clients.

It’s great to watch the Puerto Rican princess maturely after her turbulent history on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. The program is highly entertaining. Her former stomping grounds, G5ive Miami, welcomes her back with a new beau and a cabaret act.

Additionally, the screenplay has two dancers with light skin tones who are contemptuous to their counterparts with darker skin tones and make disparaging remarks about them, elevating their status in the audience’s eyes.

Only two episodes have aired, and the curse words, fists, and drama have already broken out. Even though they are all meant to be on the same team, we have no idea where the show will move in this direction. We can only wait and see whether Joseline can get her squad A1.

Joseline Cabaret Season 3 Release Date

Zeus Network, a subscription-based influencer-driven streaming service, said on October 11, 2019, that Joseline has secured a contract to star and create her programs.

Zeus published a trailer for Joseline’s Cabaret on October 22, 2019. On December 18, 2019, Zeus published a trailer for the next film.

An upcoming reality series, Joseline’s Cabaret: Miami, was set to debut on January 19, 2020, according to a press release sent by the show’s producers on January 10, 2020.

The Cabaret of Joseline: VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Miami would be one of three series starring Joseline to premiere concurrently in January and February 2020.

Season two of Joseline’s Cabaret will be shot in Atlanta, Joseline confirmed on February 8, 2020. Zeus revived the series on September 21, 2020.

As of April 18, 2021, Joseline’s Cabaret: Atlanta is the show’s latest version. Both Joseline’s Cabaret: Miami and The Real Blac Chyna were bought by We TV on December 10, 2020, and will begin airing on April 15, 2021, but with censorship.

Season three will be shot in Las Vegas, Joseline said, on March 2, 2021. When the third edition of Joseline’s Cabaret: Las Vegas aired on January 16, 2022, Zeus announced on December 20, 2021.