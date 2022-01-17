Bling Empire season 2 Has Officially Been Renewed by Netflix for 2022!

There are real-life Asian socialites in Los Angeles. They are the antithesis of the fictional ‘Crazy Rich Asians,’ according to Netflix’s new reality series about their extravagant, lavish, and affluent lives.

Bling Empire, a reality program about the ostentatious lifestyles of LA’s Asian-American elite, is the show’s name. Because they live in such a tiny town, everyone knows each other.

Some are long-standing adversaries, while others are brand new foes for the first time. The who’s who of LA’s Asian community opens its doors to you via stories of friendships, feuds, scandals, and heartbreaks.

To put your mind at ease about whether or not there will be a second season of “Bling Empire,” this article is for you. It is all we know about the second season of “Bling Empire.”

Bling Empire season 2 Release date

Season 2 of Bling Empire was renewed in March 2021, which means shooting has already ended up, and post-production is probably likely done, as well. Waiting for an official release date is all we’re waiting for. Netflix announced a December release date a bit too late, so we’ll have to settle with a release date in 2022.

Selling Sunset and Bling Empire have both been renewed for new seasons! Anyone else think they should do a crossover where Anna goes to one of Chrishell’s open houses? pic.twitter.com/MGDgvs6cYK — Netflix (@netflix) March 10, 2021

Netflix hasn’t said whether or not Bling Empire will return in 2022, but we have a strong suspicion it will. The streamer has no justification for delaying the release of this reality series until 2022.

Netflix usually publishes new seasons of its series once a year. Our best guess is that the second season of Bling Empire will premiere on Netflix in 2022.

Bling Empire season 2 Plot

The second season of Bling Empire will reveal even more mysteries about the gang, including estranged dads, reproductive issues, and penis pumps.

Brandon Panaligan, the Bling Empire showrunner, told Yong Chavez in a YouTube interview: “They’re all layered on top of each other, layer after layer after layer after layer after layer after layer after layer after layer after layer.” Hence, I expect to see more of their lives, meet more of their friends, and get to know them a lot better in the second season.”

When MetroStyle spoke about the show’s Filipino cast, he also said that he hoped Guy’s spouse Tang would appear more often (being a Filipino-American himself).

It’s worth noting that Guy Tang has a Filipino spouse, Almar, who appears in the program a few times. Unfortunately, he could not join us for as much of the filming as I had hoped. Then then, maybe we’ll see him again in the second season,” he speculated.

Guy Tang’s spouse Almar, who appears on the program a few times, is Filipino; therefore, that should be enough to cast a Filipino. The problem was that he couldn’t film with us for long enough. He hopes we’ll get to see more of him in the second season.

Bling Empire season 2 Trailer

As soon as we learned that the second season of The Bling Empire was coming, we were excited to see a teaser. Sadly, it hasn’t yet been discontinued. As a result, you may expect frequent updates to this article.

Bling Empire season 2 Cast

Bling Empire season 2 has to be officially cast, but many fans hope to see their favorite characters return. In the much-awaited sequel, Kim Lee, Jessey Lee, Anna Shay, Guy Tang, Jaimie Xie, and the other cast members will be missing.

Chèrie Chan and Jessey Lee, two of Bling Empire’s first season stars, departed the program.

According to Chèrie and Jessey’s announcements, they will not be returning for the upcoming second season of the very popular Netflix series.

On TMZ, they expressed their gratitude for being a part of Bling Empire’s first run noting that they were glad to have been included in its second season and beyond.