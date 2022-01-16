World Trigger Season 4 Release Date: Expected to release in 2023!

Daisuke Ashihara is the author and artist of the manga series World Trigger. One day, a portal to another planet appears, letting creatures known as Neighbors into the present. Special, secret Borders must defeat the Neighbors and safeguard civilian populations.

Special technology known as “Triggers” is used by border patrol to battle the Neighbors. The skirmishes between the Neighbors and Borders have become the new normal, and the city goes about its business as usual.

Follow the adventures of a Neighbor by the name of Yuma Kuga. As a member of the Border Patrol, Osamu Mikumo has a personal interest in protecting Yuma from the Border Patrol.

In 2014, an anime version of World Trigger was released. There were a total of 73 episodes in the show’s first season. For the second and third seasons, it has been resurrected. There were a total of 12 episodes in Season 2.

The series seems to be popular, but it appears to be very popular in Japan. World Trigger was named the 14th greatest manga of all time in a poll held in Japan in January of 2021. There were more than 150,000 persons who cast their ballots. Here are all details about World Trigger season 4.

World Trigger Season 4 Release Date

Toei Animation, the company behind the popular World Trigger anime, has not yet announced the fourth season for the series. But with the season 3 finale airing in just a few hours, fans shouldn’t be too worried about the absence of information on the future of the series at the moment.

Must read: Splatoon 3: CONFIRMED Release Date & Latest Updates!

Many World Trigger fans are certain that the program will return as scheduled for a fourth television broadcast in the not-too-distant future. Anime renewals are usually based on two factors: popularity and the availability of source material, which World Trigger possesses.

No official viewing figures for Crunchyroll simulcast titles are released, but World Trigger has remained popular with an international audience throughout its television transmission.

Fans of the World Trigger anime can expect a lengthy wait for season 4 despite the show’s promising future.

As previously stated, season 3 is scheduled to cover up to 22 of the manga. Although just 24 volumes have been released in Japan, Toei Animation’s production team will have to wait for additional volumes to be released before producing another season of animation.

Around 30-40 chapters are required for a complete anime season based on the manga’s current chapter count of 160, with season 4 scheduled to cover 196.

Fans may anticipate sufficient source material to be accessible by Summer 2022 if volume 25 continues at the current pace in Japan.

Season 4 of World Trigger is planned to air in either October 2022 or January 2023 on the fall or winter programming schedules, respectively.

World Trigger is so 🔥, I'm so glad it came back. Anxiously waiting for a season 4 — Pat Le'mon D. Venning™ (@ThePatVenning) January 13, 2022

World Trigger Season 4 Plot

The story revolves around People in Mikado City who have become accustomed to the occasional clashes with the Neighbors and have returned to their daily routines. The use of borders has grown in popularity.

One day, Yma Kuga, a white-haired mystery kid, comes to the local school to attend classes. For the sake of concealing his true identity, Kuga is one of Border’s strongest humanoid Neighbors.

Also read: Are You The One Season 4 Cast: Are They Still Together?

Osamu Mikumo, a fellow student at the institution, is a C-class Border trainee. Mikumo’s responsibility is to escort Kuga around Mikado City and keep him hidden from the Border because of Kuga’s utter ignorance of city life.