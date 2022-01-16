Harley Quinn Season 3 Possible Release Date, Cast, Plot, & Latest Updates!

With the help of Paul Dini and Bruce Timm, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey, the creators of the DC Comics heroine Harley Quinn, ‘Harley Quinn’ is an adult-oriented, LGBTQ-friendly animated superhero series.

Most of the story revolves around the titular DC villain’s relationship with Poison Ivy after dumping Joker.

The DC Universe original series spawned two seasons after its debut in November 2019 amidst great public outrage and critical acclaim.

The film’s dark humor, vibrant animation, and heartfelt voice acting were highly praised by critics. The show’s future may be questioned after the second season’s liberated ending. So, without further ado, let us spill the goods.

Harley Quinn Season 3 Release Date

None of this is clear to anybody, not even the individuals in charge of developing Harley Quinn season 3.

In discussion with the Masters of None podcast, showrunner Justin Halpern said, “I believe it’ll probably come out at the very end of this year or the beginning of next since animation takes so long.” Late 2021 or early 2022, then?

A single Joker episode will be included in season 3, as well as a second hour spent in the mind of a character.

As for Harley Quinn, you can expect to see her solely on HBO Max. No, the program won’t be returning to DC Universe, Deadline reports. There is a shift taking place at that service away from original content.

Harley Quinn Season 3 Plot

The second season finale is both joyous and destructive, keeping with the show’s overall tone. It all starts with Poison Ivy and Kite Man’s vows to be married.

Commissioner Gordon resents the lack of attention shown to him. When Two-Face spills the beans about Poison Ivy’s wedding, Gordon is reminded that the who’s who of Gotham’s criminal community will be in attendance.

Gordon plans to capture the bad guys with his motley police force. Two-Face informs Harley Quinn, who is still in Arkham, of this situation, and she immediately races to rescue her beloved.

Harley can discourage Gordon, although it takes a full-blown battle after a failed effort. Kite Man departs Ivy, who has taken Harley and fled the area. In the end, Ivy reciprocates Harley’s sentiments, and they kiss.

The third season’s path will be more complicated because of the appealing cliffhanger. There is no doubt in our minds that Harley and Ivy have had their share of scandalous affairs. Also, in the instance of Kite Man, he was more actively engaged than Ivy in the interaction.

The third season will have to deal with this issue since it wonders how two individuals who have been abused in relationships may demonstrate a true passion for one other. Ivy’s history will also be explored in more detail this season.

Although the showrunners have hinted at Kite Man’s return in the next third season, it’s unlikely that Ivy would reunite with him again. It’s horrifying for Bane to watch in season two as Harley tears out his venom veins, but the show’s creators have no plans to kill him off anytime soon.

Halpern told fans, “We’ll murder practically any character that isn’t Harley or Ivy, but we’ll never kill Bane,” in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. There will be greater diversity in the season’s cast, thanks to many LGBTQ+ authors.

Harley Quinn Season 3 Trailer

Check out the season 3 teaser here: