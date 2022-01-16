Cook With Comali Season 3 Release Date, Contestants Names, & Latest Updates!

In reality television series, Cooking With Comali plays a key role. Fans like the show’s combination of humor and cooking. Two seasons of the program have been finished. More people are tuning in for the second season than the first.

A number of the celebrities that took part in the event as comalis, like Shivangi Bala Manimegalai Sharath WJ Parvathi and Shakthi, went on to achieve success in the world of stand-up comedy. When Shakila, Baba Bhaskar, and the rest of the chefs teamed together to make a viral comedy, the results were hilarious.

Although the season concluded in April of last year, fans still heavily discussed the show. In attendance at the show’s finale were actors Simbu and AR Rahman.

Meanwhile, while eager Cook With Comali viewers awaited the start of the third season, word leaked that the season would begin in the second week of December. As no official information was published, the fans’ questions became more pressing.

Cook With Comali Season 3 Release Date

After Bigg Boss Tamil 5, the third season of CWC will be televised. It’s a culinary reality program where well-known comedians will join the participants to prepare their dishes for the cameras. Viewers have very well received the past two episodes of this program all around the globe.

Fans across the globe have already started speculating about the candidates and Comalis who will be joining the team for the first time this season after the latest teaser.

Mani Megalai, Shivangi, Bala, and Sunita Gogoi appeared in the teaser video and have all been confirmed as being on board for Cook With Comali 3.

Cook With Comali Season 3 Contestants Name

The trailer didn’t include Pugazh, a stand-up comic. In response, they began spamming other candidates’ and the show’s judges’ comment areas, including Chef Dhamu and Chef Venkatesh Bhatt. “Yes 100% (sic)” Chef Dhammu answered a question regarding Pugazh’s involvement in season 3 on Instagram.

A total of six candidates have been confirmed so far. Cooks Vijayalakshmi of “Survivor” fame, actress Urvashi, and popular VJ Archana join the following season.

In addition, it has been reported that a few superstars from the world of television, such as Roshini Haripriyan, Sree Nithi, and actor Nandhan Loganathan, would be competing in this season.

Fans can’t wait to watch Comalis and the other contenders, who are now rehearsing around the state, on television, and on social media.

Cook With Comali Season 3 Trailer

Check out the Cook With Comali Season 3 announcement teaser trailer here: