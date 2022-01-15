Sunflower Season 2 Possible Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled!

Sunflower Season 2 piqued everyone’s interest, and we’re here to fill you in on all you need to know.

A single corpse and a few suspects are all that’s needed to characterize the 2021 online series Sunflower by Zee5! The web series takes an intriguing turn when it emerges that one of the suspects is more to blame than the others. The cunning secret and hidden intentions make the series much more intriguing and enjoyable.

So, are both defendants directly or indirectly implicated in the criminal offense, or are they only named co-defendants? Regardless of how far the truth seems, there is more to reality than meets sight.

Sunflower Season 2 Release Date

The show’s creators have yet to reveal whether or not the series will be renewed. There are no more specifics on when the second season will begin pre-production other than whether or not it has been renewed. In addition, the second season’s writing hasn’t even begun yet.

The specifics of the second season’s shooting are also being kept under wraps for the time being.

Must read: Coraline 2: Possible Release Date & Chances Of Renewal

By usual trends, we may expect the second season of the series to be released by the middle of 2022 since the series has yet to begin filming and the screenplay has not yet been finalized. The producers have yet to make an official statement about it, but we’ll keep you informed if anything changes.

Sunflower Season 2 Plot

Gurleen’s family kidnapped Sonu and paid him to go to Jalandhar, where he appeared in the movie as the role. While it is true that Sonu has been identified as the perpetrator of this crime, the police are now hunting for him.

Sonu’s phone is at home, so they can’t find him. In the second season of Sunflower, the focus would be on locating Sonu and getting an account of his crime. Police discovered even more essential throughout their investigation.

According to what I’ve read, the Sunflower Web Series’ creators want to wrap things off with season 2. Sonu had supposedly been abducted by the dreaded Gurleen family towards season one and taken to Jalandhar. Sonu is suspected of being the true murderer, and the police are actively searching for him.

Also check: Ginny & Georgia Season 2 Release Date: Is Series CONFIRMED This Year!

So far, the second season has focused on locating Sonu and getting an explanation for the syringes found at his home.

Sunflower Season 2 Cast