Smiling Friends Season 2 Release Date: Is this Series Renewed or Cancelled!

“Smiling Friends” is an adult cartoon series created by Zach Hadel and Michael Cusack for Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim, which centers around a tiny corporation specializing in making people happy.

While dealing with their issues, the Smiling Friends Inc. staff interact with customers through phone and in person.

For its wacky plotlines, satirical themes, and lovable, silly characters. Even if Charlie, Pim, and the rest of the gang aren’t flawless, their efforts to lift the spirits of the downtrodden are entertaining.

As a result, it should come as no surprise that the show’s audience is eager to learn what the future holds. Is there going to be a sequel? Everything you need to know about season 2 of “Smiling Friends” is here.

Smiling Friends Season 2 Release Date

An all-new episode of “Smiling Friends” (season 1, episode 1) was shown in its entirety on Adult Swim on January 9, 2022. On the other hand, the pilot episode aired on April 1, 2020, a long time ago. Each episode in the first season clocks in at about 11 minutes long.

The second season of the animated series is in the works, and we’ve got some details for you to look forward to. A second season of the animated series ‘Smiling Friends’ has yet to be announced. Despite this, we expect that the program will return.

There are almost 1.3 million views on various social media platforms for the pilot episode alone, making it one of Adult Swim’s most-watched episodes.

The program is popular with viewers. Hadel, Cusack, and Adult Swim certainly want to cash in on the show’s success. As a side benefit, given the show’s absurdist and out-there concept, it’s doubtful that the production team will have trouble coming up with scenarios for future episodes.

When Charlie and Pim’s universe premiered on our screens in May 2021, the animated comedy had already received a full series order for season 1. Fans may anticipate the second season of “Smiling Friends” to launch in the first quarter of 2023, considering the period needed for recommissioning and animation.

Smiling Friends Season 2 Plot

As Charlie and Pim strive to aid people and animals suffering from various problems, Season 1 recounts their exploits. They encounter characters like Mr. Frog, Enchantress, and Ketchup Packet on their adventures.

Smormu will soon become the fifth Smiling Friend, joining Charlie, Pim, and the others. After the season, a competing organization appears near Smiling Friends Inc., increasing friction. When Charlie dies, he travels to Hell to cheer up Satan, despondent after being crushed beneath a tree by a truck.

Season 2 may focus on Charlie’s future if given the go-light by the network. Smiling Friends Inc. and the Boss may face off against one other in the future.

In addition, we anticipate that a future second edition will satirically address additional current topics. First-season topics include “cancel culture,” “mental health,” and “rigid ideas,” to name a few. New characters entering the ‘Smiling Friends’ universe aren’t out of the question either.